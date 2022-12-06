Thursday, December 8, 2022
CommunityEventsNews

Christmas Parade Dashes Thru Humidity

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

League City Proud hosted their 25th annual Christmas parade on Saturday down Main Street. Waiting in line for their grand performance were dancers from Contempo Dance Center. 

Emma came to the parade with her family and enjoyed a swirling light just before the bells of St. Mary’s rang to announce the start of the parade. 

The parade began at 6:00pm in the balmy heat of the low 70’s. Leading the parade were dancing horses with their riders in full sombreros along with young ballet folkloric dancers. 

Santa and Mrs. Claus, of course, were part of the parade. There were numerous high school cheer and dance teams who performed in front of the judges.

Former Mayor Pat Halisey was happy to be able to enjoy the parade as a spectator. “It was an amazing night, and I am very proud of our city,” shared Halisey. 

