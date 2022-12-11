Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Tuesday Brings Plenty to Schedule

by Brandon Williams
Tuesday will be a great evening to take a break from Christmas shopping as the local sports schedule will have basketball and soccer along with the Rockets hosting one of the NBA’s elite teams.

Sunday: Trying to gain a second win will be a challenge for the Texans, who take on the Cowboys in just the sixth regular season meeting between the teams. KRIV26 will have the game at 12:00pm.

The Rockets welcome the Bucks to Toyota Center for a 6:00pm start. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage at 5:30pm with the pregame show. 

Monday: The one high school boys’ basketball game will have Cy Ranch at Clear Brook beginning at 7:00pm.

Girls’ high school soccer scrimmage play will have Friendswood at Deer Park at 7:30pm.

Tuesday: In high school boys’ basketball, Clear Falls at Dobie, Clear Springs at Alief Taylor, Dickinson at Westfield, Angleton at state-ranked Hitchcock, Sharpstown at Texas City and Santa Fe at Porter each tip off at 7:00pm, while Friendswood at Deer Park begins at 7:30pm.

The high school girls hoops schedule will have Brazosport at La Marque at 5:30pm, followed by Texas City at Santa Fe at 5:45pm. Hitchcock at Brazos starts at 6:15pm, with Clear Falls at state-ranked Clear Brook, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Springs and Manvel at Friendswood at 7:00pm.

Boys’ high school soccer scrimmages will see Brazoswood at Santa Fe beginning at 7:00pm, followed by Pasadena Memorial at Clear Creek and Barbers Hill at Texas City at 7:30pm. Terry at Clear Falls gets going at 7:40pm.

The high school girls’ soccer scrimmage slate has Shadow Creek at Clear Falls (Challenger/Columbia) and the Clear Springs alumni match at 7:00pm. Dulles at Clear Brook is at 7:15pm and Texas City at Dickinson starts at 7:30pm.

Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the rest of the explosive Suns land into Houston for a 7:00pm showdown against the Rockets. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

