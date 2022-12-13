Wednesday, December 14, 2022
SportsSwim

Friendswood Dominates Swim Meet

Friendswood’s Chayton Budzik was one of the highlights of a very successful meet for the Mustangs’ boys and girls teams on Friday. Both teams won first place in the meet that included Richmond Foster, Galveston Ball and La Porte. The Mustangs will be in action this Saturday at the FHS Natatorium beginning at 10:00am.

