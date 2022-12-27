Hooping Out the End of the Year

The last few days of 2022 will see an abundance of boys’ and girls’ basketball teams in tournament action while the Rockets host the Knicks to close out the year.

Wednesday: The boys’ high school hoops schedule will have state-ranked Hitchcock at the Whataburger Tournament in Fort Worth while Santa Fe competes in the Baytown Lee Tourney. Clear Creek at La Porte tips off at 1:30pm.

The girls’ high school basketball slate has Clear Brook at the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville and Hitchcock at the Weimar Tournament. South Houston visits La Marque at 12:00pm.

Soccer scrimmages wind down with Clear Springs’ boys facing Kingwood at 4:00pm. The girls will have Clear Creek at Dawson at 12:00pm and the Clear Falls alumni match at 6:00pm.

Thursday: Clear Brook at Baytown Sterling is a girls’ soccer scrimmage that will start at 12:00pm.

The Rockets visit the Mavericks at 7:30pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 7:00pm,

Friday: Friendswood’s boys soccer alumni is at 6:00pm.

The girls’ soccer scrimmages will have Clear Creek at Grand Oaks and Dawson at Clear Falls at 4:0pm.

Saturday: The final local sporting event of the calendar year will have the Clear Creek boys’ soccer alumni match. As of Monday’s deadline, a time had not been scheduled8

.

The Rockets host the Knicks in their annual New Year’s Eve game at Toyota Center. Tipoff is at 6:00pm, with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starting coverage at 5:30pm with the pregame show.