Tuesday, December 27, 2022
A Frozen Christmas Eve Eve

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
The Post Newspaper

No, it was not a white Christmas, but it was cold. The front that moved over the region on Thursday afternoon left below freezing temperatures. Thursday night, wind was howling, and temperatures were dropping, settling in the 20’s down along the coast. 

It was a fast, hard freeze and even the houses where residents had prepared for the freeze by dripping a faucet and wrapping their exposed pipes were not prepared for the wind chill factor.

Frozen water stuck in pipes left many people without running water. Keeping property as safe as possible once the water had frozen in exterior pipes, meant turning off the meter with a key valve and the local hardware and big box stores were sold out by Christmas Eve morning.

A familiar sight along the streets were plumbing service trucks. One plumber commented he had a leak at his own house even though he had prepared for the freeze.  

But the storm didn’t stop Christmas, as children were seen outside enjoying their gifts and churches were filled. Texas Coastal people found a way to enjoy their holidays even though it seemed like Loki, a Viking goddess of cold, was doing everything in her power to freeze out Christmas. 

