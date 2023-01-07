Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 60 degrees. Early in the morning catch the trout as they hop between the slough and warmer water on the flats. North jetty holding sheepshead on the beach side, and redfish in the channel on cut bait. Flounder are biting in Rollover Pass near Goat Island catching flounder. ICW grass lines holding trout under a popping cork with shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 61 degrees. Tabbs Bay is good for speckled trout on soft plastics and live shrimp. Burnett and Scott Bays are fair for trout, black drum, and sheepshead. Live shrimp drawing the most strikes. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 56 degrees. Speckled trout and scattered redfish being caught in deep bayous, and by waders wading the mouths of the bayous. Best on slow sinking mullet type lures and soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. They say West Galveston Bay is the winter bay, but East Galveston Bay is winning the name right now. Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake, Fat Pat, Pigpen and Deep Reef holding redfish on popping cork with shrimp or gulp in the grass. Few trout and sheepshead in the causeways, but not enough to mention. Trout are holding in the deeper water sloughs between Jamaica Beach and St Luis pass and waders are finding success in Sportsman Road. Fishing will pick up as the weather warms, but until then fish in water at least nine feet deep. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay

GOOD. 57 degrees. In Dickinson Bay anglers are catching scattered trout and redfish on live shrimp, near pier pilings and on sand or shell bottom. Moses Lake fair for trout and the occasional redfish. San Leon shorelines holding sheepshead and a few speckled trout, best on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Speckled trout by the parking lot wall and on the rocks at SeaWolf Park with live shrimp on the popping cork. Run the harbor from SeaWolf Park to the Pelican Island Bridge for flounder slowly working live mullet, artificials, or free lined shrimp on the bottom. Shoals at Swan Lake holding sheepshead. South Jetty holding speckled trout and redfish on the ends with free lined shrimp off the bottom. Limits of puppy drum and slot redfish in the surf fish off on the bottom. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 58 degrees. Scattered catches of trout and redfish by anglers drifting over deep shell reefs, with soft plastic lures. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Redfish and trout are holding in the cuts between North and South Deer Islands, and the openings between Greens and Carancahua Lake. Wading is producing catches in Fat Pat and Pigpen. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Texas City: GOOD. 57 degrees. Catches of oversized black drum from the Texas City Dike. Best on live crab and cut mullet. Sheepshead are plentiful along the Galveston jetties. along with keeper black drum and slot redfish biting live shrimp. Oversized drum and bull redfish being caught on live crab and cut bait. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The ends of the dike holding a mixed bag of speckled, redfish and flounder on live shrimp or mullet fishing slowly off the bottom. If you think you are slow, you are still not slow enough. Flounder, redfish and trout are in Moses Lake. Target the human-made rocks, because as the sun heats the granite the water surrounding will warm. Redfish are biting near the highlines at Dickinson Bayou. Sheepshead, and eater size black drum are holding from Moses Lake to Eagle Point along the gas wells. Dollar Bay is good for black drum. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: SLOW. 60 degrees. Bernard and Brazos River are producing a mixed bag of redfish, trout, drum and sheepshead. Redfish and trout are slow in the bays fishing very slowly off the bottom with Down South Lures, jerkshad, and live shrimp. Flounder are slow. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: FAIR. 58 degrees. As a general rule, the best fishing in the bay is January and February so look for the bite to improve. Trout fishing is slow, with few catches for Wade fisherman along the shorelines holding mullet. Redfish and black drum catches are plentiful. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 58 degrees. As a general rule, the best fishing in the bay is January and February so look for the bite to improve. Redfish and drum fishing is off the charts right now. Few catches of trout in the bay or river. Typically after a front the Colorado River is on fire for trout, but the bite is slow. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.