National Title Game Has Local Flair 

Sandwiched between the final week of the NFL regular season and the usual Tuesday of hoops, soccer and swimming is a national college football championship with a bit of local flavor. A trio of area players will be on the field at SoFi Stadium looking for a chance to partake in glory.

Sunday: The Texans end their 2022 season with a road trip to the Colts beginning at 12:00pm. A loss by Houston would assure the franchise of having the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. KHOU11 will have the game live.

Cowboys fans can see if they can somehow pull off gaining the top seed in the NFC when they take on a host Commanders team that is also fighting for a playoff spot. KRIV26 will have the game at 3:25pm.

As an added bonus, the Rockets will be in action when they host the Timberwolves at 6:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game live beginning with the pregame show at 5:30pm.

Monday: There’s extra reason to watch TCU and Georgia compete for the college football national title at 7:30pm (ESPN). Three area players will be involved as TCU defensive back Noah Daniels and Georgia offensive lineman Chad Lindberg are both former Clear Creek teammates. Georgia defensive back Julian Humphrey is also familiar to local football fans as he was an all 24-6A member at Clear Lake.

Tuesday: A busy boys’ basketball schedule has La Marque at Sweeny at 6:30pm, followed by Clear Brook at Clear Springs, Clear Creek at Dickinson, Clear Lake at Clear Falls, Santa Fe at Friendswood, Manvel at Galveston Ball, state-ranked Hitchcock at Danbury and Texas City at Angleton at 7:00pm.

The girls’ hoops slate has Sweeny at La Marque at 5:30pm, followed by Angleton at Texas City at 6:00pm and Hitchcock at Danbury at 6:15pm. Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, Friendswood at Santa Fe and Galveston Ball at Manvel each tip off at 7:00pm.

In boys’ soccer, South Houston at Clear Brook and Clear Creek at La Porte each start at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, the girls’ soccer schedule has Clear Brook at Channelview and Texas City at Clear Springs at 7:00pm. Kingwood Park at Clear Falls starts at 7:30pm.

There are two swim meets on the schedule with Dawson at Clear Brook beginning at 5:00pm, with Deer Park at Clear Springs starting at 5:30pm.