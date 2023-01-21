Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 61 degrees. Fish deeper ends of the reefs or wind protected cuts with popping cork and shrimp. The jetty holding sheepshead and trout on live shrimp close to rocks. Yates Sloughs holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever Cut. Fish 12-18 inches under cork shrimp or burner shad. Between Stingaree’s and Rollover Pass redfish are in deeper marshes on popping cork with shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 64 degrees. Scattered catches of speckled trout and redfish from the northwest shoreline of Trinity Bay, north to Burnett Bay. Best bite on live shrimp under popping corks. Sheepshead and black drum also being caught in the same area. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 63 degrees. Waders catching scattered speckled trout and redfish on artificial lures. Anglers fishing the open bay reefs catching a few sand trout and black drum. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. The East Bay reefs are starting to see speckled trout action early with twitch bait, or split tails. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 61 degrees. Plenty of undersized trout along the western shorelines near Eagle Point. Moses Lake floodgate producing catches of speckled trout, black drum and redfish. Anglers are fishing live shrimp on the bottom. A few scattered redfish inside Clear Lake. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The flounder season has been great with a push of flounder throughout the harbor after the last big front. Pelican Bridge holding flounder on both sides on the shores. Redfish, speckled trout and sheepshead are biting on shrimp under popping cork or free-lined near the jetty rocks. SWP holding speckled trout and sheepshead against rocks free-line shrimp or under a cork with shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 63 degrees. Anglers drifting open bay reefs catching scattered speckled trout on soft plastics and live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Redfish and trout are holding in the cuts between North and South Deer Islands, and the openings between Greens and Carancahua Lake. Wading is producing catches in Fat Pat and Pigpen. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.10 feet above pool. Crappie are in the river on structure in 5-10 feet of water biting jigs. Catfish are in 5-15 feet of water biting on cut bait. Bass are shallow on spinnerbaits or flipping laydowns and stumps. White bass are in the creeks chasing shad biting on slabs.

Texas City: GOOD. 60 degrees. Some black drum coming off the Texas City Dike on live crabs. Galveston jetties holding sheepshead and keeper black drum, also a few speckled trout on live shrimp. Anglers using bottom rigs catching oversized black drum and redfish on live crab and cut mullet. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock barriers between Swan Lake and the dike are holding sheepshead on live shrimp, and trout on soft plastics in Texas roach or purple/chartreuse colors and imitation shad in Texas roach and gold glitter shrimp. Work artificials slower than normal because fish are slower when the water is cool. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 62 degrees. Fishing patterns are holding steady, and should continue after the front. Trout are good in the harbor and bays, using soft plastics or gulp under a popping cork. Redfish are good using soft plastics, gulp under a popping cork, live mullet or cut mullet in the cuts. Drum and sheepshead are good around cuts with oyster using live and dead shrimp. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 62 degrees. Fishing conditions are slow for all species due to fog, wind and the tide schedule. The tide schedule is better next week so look for fishing to improve. Anglers are having some success drifting for trout. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 62 degrees. Fishing conditions are slow for all species due to fog, wind and the tide schedule. The tide schedule is better next week, so look for fishing to improve. The Colorado River is off colored due to a release of water, look for the water to clear in the coming weeks. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.