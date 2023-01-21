NASA looks to take off for big year

By Richard Tew

Science and technology correspondent

With 2022 now a memory, NASA sets its sights on big plans for a productive 2023.

In a recently-published NASA video presentation, Administrator Bill Nelson said 2022 was one of the “most accomplished” years in the space agency’s 65-year history.

“And there’s a lot more coming,” said Nelson. “We are never going to stop exploring the unknown in air and space. We are not going to stop innovating for the benefit of humanity and inspiring the world through discovery.”

This year, missions include research on climate change and its effect on Earth, along with missions aimed at developing ever-changing technology in aeronautics. The first crewed mission to see humans back exploring the lunar surface of the Moon will happen this year as well. The last mission to the Moon was just over 50 years ago with the Apollo 17 mission.

Commercial partner Boeing is set to test a crewed flight to the International Space Station (ISS). A sample of the asteroid Bennu was retrieved by the OSIRIS-REx research spacecraft and is set to return to be analyzed by NASA researchers this year. Also scheduled are commercial lunar payloads for future missions on the Moon.

Technologies being developed this year for future space flights include a vehicle for lunar exploration, a human lander vehicle, the reveal of new prototype spacesuits for Artemis missions to the Moon and more.

Also planned is the launch of a probe to be sent to a metal-based asteroid for study.

Fans of space exploration can also expect more “jaw-dropping” images of the universe from the James Webb Space Telescope.

In a recent phone interview, Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa E. Wyche spoke about the future of space exploration and how work done locally is helping advance the future of space exploration.

“We have this space ecosystem that’s right here in our backyard where we are all working together on what I really feel is a major renaissance in space exploration,” said Wyche. “We have more in development going on right now at NASA’s Johnson Space Center than we have ever had in our history.”

Wyche noted research related to future missions to the Moon and Mars help advance technologies people use back here on Earth noting advancements in various technologies and medical research through life science experiments.

Nelson concluded the video presentation by quoted astronomer Carl Sagan, who once said, “Exploration is in our nature. We began as wanderers, and we are wanderers still. We have lingered long enough on the cosmic ocean, we are ready to set sail for the stars.”

When he’s not writing on NASA-related topics, Richard teaches Irish dance to students of all ages in Clear Lake. Learn more at http://www.tew-academy.org.

Photo: Space Exploration Vehicle Chief Engineer Lucien Junkin pilots one of NASA’s test and research lunar rovers at a recent demonstration at JSC. Junkin says NASA and it’s commercial partners are working on the next generation of rover with enhanced capabilities for planned missions to the Moon and Mars in the coming years. Photo by Richard Tew.