DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO REMODELS HITCHCOCK STORE AND ADD PRODUCE

Construction Scheduled To Begin Fall 2023

Dollar General is excited to announce its plans to remodel its store at 6611 FM 2004 Road in Hitchcock. The updated store will include the addition of fresh produce and an updated layout to serve Galveston County. Construction is currently planned to begin in fall 2023.

“We look forward to remodeling and updating our Hitchcock location later this year,” said Kaushik Paul, Dollar General’s vice president of store operations. “We hope customers enjoy the new layout, as well as the expanded product assortment including fresh produce. At Dollar General, we believe the addition of produce in this Hitchcock store highlights our ongoing commitment to serve customers with the relevant products they expect us to carry.”

Dollar General’s produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80 percent of produce categories most grocery stores carry. It will include fresh fruits and vegetables including, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more.

Dollar General currently offers fresh produce in more than 3,000 stores with plans to offer fresh fruits and vegetables in more than 10,000 total stores in the coming years, with a meaningful number of those stores located in current USDA-defined food deserts.

In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the Hitchcock location will also include the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor, an expanded party preparation selection and a greater assortment of frozen and refrigerated food.

Furthermore, DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The Hitchcock store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $219 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 16.1 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.

Normal hours of operation are available through the Dollar General app.