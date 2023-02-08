SPORTS BUFFET ON DISPLAY

There’s a little of everything for everyone this week, with baseball and softball scrimmages taking center stage. The final stretch of the boys’ basketball regular season is also in play, while powerlifters continue on the road to the postseason.

WEDNESDAY: The boys’ high school basketball schedule has Clear Brook at Dickinson and Clear Creek at Clear Falls at 7:00pm.

Clear Springs at Clear Creek is the sole girls’ soccer match on the schedule, starting at 7:30pm.

The Rockets conclude a pair of games at Toyota Center against the Kings starting at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

THURSDAY: Texas City will be among the teams competing at the Alvin powerlifting meet, which begins at 5:00pm. La Marque and Santa Fe are among the teams that will be at the Pearland powerlifting meet.

In boys’ high school soccer, Clear Creek at Clear Springs, Clear Falls at Brazoswood and Clear Lake at Dickinson get underway at 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, in girls’ high school soccer, Clear Springs at Clear Creek, Brazoswood at Clear Falls and Dickinson at Clear Lake each start at 7:30pm.

FRIDAY: The boys’ high school hoops schedule has state-ranked Hitchcock hosting Brazos at 6:15pm, followed by Friendswood at Manvel and Santa Fe at Texas City at 7:00pm In boys’ high school soccer, Friendswood at Manvel and Santa Fe at Texas City

each start at 7:30pm.

The sole high school girls’ soccer match will have Manvel at Friendswood beginning at 7:30pm.

A busy softball scrimmage slate has Pasadena at Hitchcock at 5:00pm, followed by North Shore at Clear Brook and Clear Creek at Shadow Creek at 6:00pm.

Baytown Sterling at Galveston Ball gets underway at 6:30pm, with Clear Falls at Pearland wrapping things at 7:00pm.

The baseball scrimmage schedule is equally active with Clear Brook at Pasadena Memorial, Deer Park at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Texas City and Galveston Ball at Clear Springs all starting at 4:00pm. Brazoswood at Santa Fe starts at 4:30pm.

In track and field, Clear Brook and Clear Springs will be among the schools at the John Morris Relays in Pearland starting at 12:00pm, with Clear Creek and Clear Falls at the Brown Relays in Pasadena.

The Rockets hit the road to visit the Heat starting at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

SATURDAY: The La Marque girls’ soccer team hosts Sweeney at 10:00am, with the boys hitting the pitch at 12:00pm.

The softball scrimmage schedule has La Porte at Dickinson and Clear Lake at Santa Fe both starting at 11:00am.

For the baseball scrimmage slate, Hitchcock visits Palacios at 11:00am, with Alvin at Friendswood starting at 4:00pm.