Texas City hosted their 2nd annual Beachcomber Juniors Sub Varsity Tournament last week. In one year, this tournament went from 9 teams to 19 teams and from three locations to six locations. Coach Norton said, “I am proud to say that out of the 19 teams that competed, our freshmen boys played in events with 14-15 other entries and ended up playing each other for 1st and 2nd place in both freshmen boys singles and freshmen boys doubles for the championship!”
Freshmen Boys Singles
Andrew Hipp, 1st Place
Jeremy Calver, 2nd Place
Boys Doubles
Logan Pedraza and Lincoln Peña, 1st Place
Nathan Fuentes and Walter Brandon, 2nd Place
B Mixed Doubles
Landyn Simmons and Alex Rodriguez competed for the first time together and made it to semifinals.