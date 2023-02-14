Area Home to Eight All-State Players

By Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

Eight area high school football players were selected to the various Texas Sportswriters Association’s all-state teams, which were announced last week.

Four players received first team honors, as Clear Springs offensive tackle Nick Fattig and Dickinson receiver Marquis Johnson were named in Class 6A, while the Hitchcock duo of cornerback Damien McDaniel and return specialist Bryce Dorsey were chosen on the 3A first team.

Clear Springs offensive tackle Blake Ivy and the Dickinson pair of fullback Jeremiah Scoby and cornerback Vernon Glover, Jr. were named to the 6A third team.

Friendswood linebacker Braylan Shelby was selected to the 5A third team.

Of the group, Fattig, Glover, Johnson and Shelby committed to top-tier programs during the recruiting season. Fattig signed with Texas Tech, while Glover committed to College Football Playoff finalist TCU. Johnson headed to Missouri, and Shelby will head to Southern California.

Ivy returns for his senior season this fall and entered the week with 16 offers that include Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, TCU and Oklahoma State.

Both Dorsey and McDaniel return to Hitchcock for their senior seasons as the Bulldogs will look to build upon last year’s 10-2 campaign.