State Awaits Swimmers, Wrestlers

by Brandon Williams
The area will be well-represented in the state wrestling championships at Berry Center in Cypress, which will be held on Friday and Saturday. At the same time, the area’s best swimmers and divers will be at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center on the campus of the University of Texas.

Wednesday: The final boys’ basketball games of the regular season will have Brazoswood at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Creek and Clear Falls at Clear Springs each starting at 7:00pm.

The Rockets visit the Thunder at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: Softball tournaments abound, with Galveston Ball hosting a tourney that includes Dickinson and Clear Falls. Meanwhile, Clear Brook and Friendswood are at the CSE Tourney in Roseberg, while Clear Creek and Clear Springs take part in the NFCA Tournament in College Station. La Marque is at the Galena Park Tournament, and Texas City competes in the Katy Tournament. Each of the tourneys run through Saturday.

The track and field schedule will have Clear Brook, Clear Springs and La Marque competing at the Dawson Relays in Pearland, while Texas City will be at the Mustang Relays at North Shore. 

Friday: The final batch of baseball scrimmages start with Goose Creek Memorial at Clear Falls and Santa Fe at state-ranked Pearland at 4:00pm, followed by Clear Springs at state-ranked Friendswood and Clear Creek at Kingwood at 4:30pm. Clear Lake at Texas City starts at 5:00pm, with Hitchcock and Anahuac starting at 7:00pm.

The one non-tournament softball game will have Hitchcock at Palacios at 5:30pm. 

In boys’ soccer, Clear Brook at Dickinson, Clear Creek at Clear Falls, Galveston Ball at Friendswood, La Porte at Santa Fe and Manvel at Texas City each start at 7:30pm.

The girls’ soccer slate has Dickinson at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Clear Creek, Friendswood at Galveston Ball and Texas City at Manvel each beginning at 7:30pm.

In track and field, Clear Creek and Clear Falls are among the teams at the Ranger Relays at Clements High School, while Friendswood is at the Eagle Relays at Barbers Hill.

Texas City will be among the teams taking part in the Bronco Invitational at Dayton.

The Rockets visit the defending NBA champion Warriors at 9:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage at 8:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: Clear Falls’ girls track team will be the Buffalo Relays in Sugar Land.

