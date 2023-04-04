When Thursday Becomes Friday

With Good Friday on the calendar, the high school baseball and softball schedule gets pushed up to Thursday evening with a stacked slate of games. The Astros will also have Friday off after opening their first road series of the year on Thursday against the Twins.

Wednesday: In high school baseball, Lutheran South visits Galveston Ball at 5:00pm.

The Astros conclude their first homestand of the year when they take on the Tigers at 1:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest gets going with the pregame show at 12:30pm.

Thursday: All the action is scheduled for today, beginning with a high school baseball slate which has Clear Falls at St. Pius at 5:00pm, followed by Clear Brook at Clear Creek, Clear Springs at Clear Lake, Manvel at state-ranked Friendswood, and Stafford at La Marque at 6:00pm. Dickinson at Brazoswood, Hitchcock at Van Vleck, and Texas City at Santa Fe each begin at 7:00pm.

The high school softball schedule starts with Hitchcock at Van Vleck at 5:00pm, followed by Stafford at La Marque at 5:30pm. Clear Lake at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Brazoswood at Clear Springs, state-ranked Santa Fe at Angleton, and Texas City at Galveston Ball each start at 6:30pm.

It’s off to Minnesota for the Astros, who open a three-game set at the Twins. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts the pregame show at 2:30pm leading into the 3:10pm start time.

Friday: In what will be their penultimate game of the 2022-23 regular season, the Rockets visit the Hornets beginning at 6:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game live starting with the pregame show at 5:30pm.

Saturday: After taking Good Friday off, the Astros resume their series against the Twins beginning at 1:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest hits the air at 12:30pm with the pregame show.