Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Softball Closes Out Regular Season

by Brandon Williams
Friday marks the final day of the regular season for high school softball as teams look to find a spot for themselves when the postseason gets underway next week.

Wednesday: La Marque will be among the schools participating in the 4A, Region 4 area meet, which will commence at Memorial Stadium in Bay City.

The Astros conclude their homestand with a 7:10pm start against the Blue Jays. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will start coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: Friendswood, Galveston Ball, Santa Fe and Texas City are among the schools participating in the 5A, Region III area meet, which will be held at Eagle Stadium in Barbers Hill.

The next step toward the state golf championships awaits 5A, Region III competitors when they swing it at Margaritaville Resort in Montgomery.

Friday: The final Friday of the softball regular season will start with Bay City at La Marque at 5:30pm, followed by East Bernard at Hitchcock at 6:00pm. Clear Brook at Dickinson, Clear Creek at Clear Falls, Friendswood at La Porte, Galveston Ball at Angleton, and Manvel at state-ranked Santa Fe each start at 6:30pm.

The baseball slate will have Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, Bay City at La Marque, and Manvel at Texas City each beginning at 6:00pm. Galveston Ball at state-ranked Friendswood, East Bernard at Hitchcock and state-ranked La Porte at Santa Fe each start at 7:00pm.

Dickinson and the five CCISD schools will get their chance to shine in track and field when they compete in the 6A, Region 3 area meet at Challenger-Columbia Stadium.

The past two World Series champions collide in Atlanta when the Astros face the Braves in the opener of a weekend set. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage with the pregame show at 5:30pm leading into the 6:20pm start time.

Saturday: Game 2 of the weekend set between the Astros and Braves starts at 6:20pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins with the pregame show at 5:30pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

