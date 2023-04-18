Softball Closes Out Regular Season

Friday marks the final day of the regular season for high school softball as teams look to find a spot for themselves when the postseason gets underway next week.

Wednesday: La Marque will be among the schools participating in the 4A, Region 4 area meet, which will commence at Memorial Stadium in Bay City.

The Astros conclude their homestand with a 7:10pm start against the Blue Jays. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will start coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: Friendswood, Galveston Ball, Santa Fe and Texas City are among the schools participating in the 5A, Region III area meet, which will be held at Eagle Stadium in Barbers Hill.

The next step toward the state golf championships awaits 5A, Region III competitors when they swing it at Margaritaville Resort in Montgomery.

Friday: The final Friday of the softball regular season will start with Bay City at La Marque at 5:30pm, followed by East Bernard at Hitchcock at 6:00pm. Clear Brook at Dickinson, Clear Creek at Clear Falls, Friendswood at La Porte, Galveston Ball at Angleton, and Manvel at state-ranked Santa Fe each start at 6:30pm.

The baseball slate will have Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Dickinson at Clear Creek, Clear Falls at Clear Lake, Bay City at La Marque, and Manvel at Texas City each beginning at 6:00pm. Galveston Ball at state-ranked Friendswood, East Bernard at Hitchcock and state-ranked La Porte at Santa Fe each start at 7:00pm.

Dickinson and the five CCISD schools will get their chance to shine in track and field when they compete in the 6A, Region 3 area meet at Challenger-Columbia Stadium.

The past two World Series champions collide in Atlanta when the Astros face the Braves in the opener of a weekend set. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage with the pregame show at 5:30pm leading into the 6:20pm start time.

Saturday: Game 2 of the weekend set between the Astros and Braves starts at 6:20pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins with the pregame show at 5:30pm.