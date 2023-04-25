Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Sports

Running Toward Austin

by Brandon Williams
The final high school baseball regular seasons games highlight a weekend that is capped by regional track and field meets that will provide well-deserved tickets to next month’s state championships in Austin.

Wednesday: The Astros conclude their series at the Rays beginning at 5:40pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will begin coverage at 5:00pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: All eyes will be on the Texans when they make the second overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins in Kansas City at 7:00pm. The Panthers are expected to select 2021 Heisman Trophy winning QB Bryce Young with the first selection, putting the Texans in consideration for the likes of Kentucky pivot Will Levis, Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson or Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Houston will also have the 12th overall pick in the draft, while the Cowboys are picking 26th overall.

The draft continues on Friday with the second and third rounds, while rounds 4-7 will be completed on Saturday.

Friday: The high school baseball regular season concludes with Clear Brook at Dickinson, Clear Creek at Clear Falls and Texas City at Galveston Ball beginning at 6:00pm, while Santa Fe at Angleton starts at 7:00pm.

State finals bids are up for grabs at the 5A and 6A Region III finals at Turner Stadium in Humble. Prelims will be held today with finals slated for Saturday,

Class 3A and 4A will also hold their regional finals at Waco Midway High School.

It’s a 2022 World Series reset when the Phillies visit the Astros for a weekend set at Minute Maid Park. The opener starts at 7:10pm with AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show. The game is also featured on Apple TV+ as part of its baseball package.

Saturday: Game 2 of the Phillies-Astros series starts at 4:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts pregame festivities at 3:30pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

