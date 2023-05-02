AMOCO Federal Credit Union was a sponsor of the Galveston Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity’s “Pre & Post Grief Management: How to Manage the Anticipation of the Death of a Loved One and Post Death Coping Skills” event on March 25 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock.

“AMOCO was proud to support this event that not only gave back to our community, but was one that we benefitted from tremendously,” Cleveland Lane, IS&T manager at AMOCO, said. “This event was beneficial to all of us in attendance and it was one that we didn’t even realize that we needed ourselves.

We’re grateful that local organizations feel comfortable reaching out to us to help sponsor their events that do good in our community.”

Representing AMOCO from left is Mike Payne, Paul Ladd, Cleveland Lane, and President and CEO Shawn Bailey.

AMOCO partners with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity

AMOCO Federal Credit Union was a sponsor of the Galveston Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity’s “Pre & Post Grief Management: How to Manage the Anticipation of the Death of a Loved One and Post Death Coping Skills” event on March 25 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock. Pictured from left is Paul Ladd and Cleveland Lane, both with AMOCO, the Rev. Dr. William L. Randall Jr., and President and CEO of AMOCO, Shawn Bailey.

AMOCO tees off with Randalls Ministries

AMOCO Federal Credit Union was one of the major sponsors of the Randalls Ministries golf tournament held on April 15 at the Moody Gardens Golf Course in Galveston. Pictured from left are AMOCO employees James McWhirter, Victor Escobar, Kathy Warnell, President and CEO Shawn Bailey, Kari Banks, Brandi McDaniel, Cleveland Lane, and Ruben Torres, treasurer on AMOCO’s board of directors.

Pic 2: AMOCO employee, Cleveland Lane, second from left, is pictured with, from left, Mike Holmes, the Rev. James Brown, and Ron Holmes, participants in the annual Randalls Ministries golf tournament which was held April 15 at the Moody Gardens Golf Course in Galveston. The event was a collaboration between AMOCO and its Business Development Team, Randalls Ministries, and several other sponsors to help raise money for its youth to attend college.