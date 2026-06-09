Home NewsAttorney General Ken Paxton Stops City of Denton from Permitting Radical Organizations to Allow Men into Changing Rooms with Women and Children at City of Denton Public Pool
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Attorney General Ken Paxton Stops City of Denton from Permitting Radical Organizations to Allow Men into Changing Rooms with Women and Children at City of Denton Public Pool

by Publisher
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AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a major victory protecting women and children after the City of Denton agreed to comply with Texas law and prevent grown men from sharing changing rooms with women and children. The victory comes ahead of a June 7, 2026 event dubbed “Big Gay Swim Day,” organized by two nonprofit groups—PRIDENTON and OUTreach Denton—at the Quakertown Civic Center (the “Center”). 

Following legal action by Attorney General Paxton, the City of Denton agreed to maintain its existing sex-specific changing room designations and take multiple steps to ensure compliance with the Texas Women’s Privacy Act, also known as Senate Bill 8. Specifically, the City agreed to maintain its usual signage separating the men’s and women’s changing areas and prevent any alteration or coverage of changing room signs. They also will prohibit renters from operating gender-neutral changing areas on the premises and require event organizers to commit to following Texas law. 

The agreement comes after Attorney General Paxton sued the City of Denton and city officials to stop the creation of multiple-occupancy “gender-neutral” changing rooms at the publicly owned, child-friendly swimming facility. Texas law requires publicly owned private spaces, including changing rooms, to be designated on the basis of biological sex and mandates that governmental entities take reasonable steps to prevent individuals of the opposite sex from entering those spaces. 

“This is a major victory for the privacy and safety of women and children,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The City of Denton has now agreed to follow the law and ensure that men are not allowed in women’s and girl’s changing areas. I will continue to ensure that every government entity in Texas complies with our laws protecting women and children.” 

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

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