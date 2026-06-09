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Upward Hope Graduates Prove It’s Never Too Late

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
written by Ruth Ann Ruiz 0 comments

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor 

The applause was thunderous inside the main sanctuary of Moody Methodist Church in Galveston on Saturday. Nearly 200 people filled the sanctuary to watch their loved ones graduate from Upward Hope Academy High School.

This year’s ceremony marked the school’s 18th graduating class. Many of the students may never have earned a high school diploma without the support and dedication of the Upward Hope Academy team. The graduates came from a variety of difficult circumstances, a reality that Board President,  Mac Sanford captured in his commencement address.

“Many of you have experienced things that the average young person never will experience or even see on television,” said Sanford.

As with past graduating classes, this year’s ceremony was both celebratory and reflective. Among the graduates was a mother-and-daughter duo who completed their high school requirements and received their diplomas together.

Upward Hope Academy provides a free high school education to students of all ages, making it a unique lifeline for those whose life circumstances prevented them from graduating at a younger age.

This year’s salutatorian, Van Grimes, expressed gratitude to the school and his family for helping him achieve this important milestone.

Valedictorian Brookly Oudems also thanked the staff and supporters who helped make graduation possible and reminded her fellow graduates that they had accomplished a significant goal.

Kathy Whatley, who founded the school and continues to serve as its director, summed up the day’s message perfectly.

“It’s never too late to chase your dreams,” said Whatley.

Congratulations to the Upward Hope Academy Class of 2026!

Ruth Ann Ruiz, our feature’s editor, came to The Post Newspaper with 25+ years of journalism experience. She has written for The Tucson Citizen, The Arizona Daily Star, The Aztec Press, Tucson Lifestyles Magazine, Galveston County Daily News and Guidry News where she advanced her skills as a photojournalist. Her writing and photography have been filling our front page for two years. Her background also includes two published books, Coping with the Death of a Brother or Sister and Self Esteem, Team Mental Health. She also brings her broadcast journalism experiences from Southern Arizona to the Texas Gulf Coast. Most of her work is generated through her own initiative. Ruth has a sense of what makes the county special. We love the way she has taken on the task of not only reporting, writing, and photography but also finding so much of the best of Galveston County!!!

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