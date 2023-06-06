Space still available for TCISD Robotics Camp

By Clarissa Silva
TCISD Communications Dept.
It’s not too late! We still have some space at our Robotics and Coding Camp for TCISD students who have successfully completed kindergarten through 5th grade.
Students will explore, experience and expand their knowledge of coding and robotics using Sphero robots in a structured camp atmosphere. Students will participate in team challenges to sharpen their skills and digital literacy.
Camp is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26-29. Students will be provided breakfast from 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 12-12:30 p.m. before dismissing at 2 p.m. The camp will be held at Simms Elementary, but students can be zoned to any of our TCISD elementary schools. Transportation is not provided. Snacks are provided.
The cost is $50.