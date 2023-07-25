La Marque sports legend and former Cincinnati Bengals star James Francis will host a Celebrity Softball Game this Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Carver Park, located at 6415 Park Ave. in Texas City. The event, which begins at 12:00pm and will benefit the La Marque Chargers youth football team, will include former La Marque football stars Ronnie Johnson, Russell Ball, Rashad Bobino, Richard Woodley, and Roylin Bradley along with former NFL players Tim Denton (Galveston Ball), Rodney Hampton, Heath Sherman and Eugene Lockhart among others. Vendors will be available.
La Marque sports legend and former Cincinnati Bengals star James Francis
126