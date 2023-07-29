Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center

DOG OF THE WEEK
Give a big hello to Kiara (033460) who is a gorgeous 3 years old
female Husky. This laid back girl enjoys the calmer things in life
and prefers a nice walk around the park. Her stunning crystal
blue eyes give her such a unique appearance and it’s as if she is
looking into your soul. She is truly a gorgeous girl! Come on in
and meet Kiara.
CAT OF THE WEEK
What is black and white, cute all over and full of fun? Meet
Colby (A033197), a male 3 month old Domestic Short Hair kitten with a cute black and white coat. Colby is playful, friendly,
and curious. New toys, sights and sounds are adventures for
this growing boy. Colby is bunking with brother Cheddar in
the Adoption Hall. They watch the traffic from their window,
romp, and take their kitty naps. Colby is ready for the right
family to come find him and take him to his forever home.
Don’t forget, ask for Colby!
ADOPTION DETAILS
Beauty & Pepper will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday July
25th – July 29th, 2023.
Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or
neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485
or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the
Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N.
Texas City, TX. 77590.
PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS
Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.
Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on
www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com
To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org.
These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center,
3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City.