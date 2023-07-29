Saturday, July 29, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center
Pets

Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

DOG OF THE WEEK
Give a big hello to Kiara (033460) who is a gorgeous 3 years old
female Husky. This laid back girl enjoys the calmer things in life
and prefers a nice walk around the park. Her stunning crystal
blue eyes give her such a unique appearance and it’s as if she is
looking into your soul. She is truly a gorgeous girl! Come on in
and meet Kiara.
CAT OF THE WEEK
What is black and white, cute all over and full of fun? Meet
Colby (A033197), a male 3 month old Domestic Short Hair kitten with a cute black and white coat. Colby is playful, friendly,
and curious. New toys, sights and sounds are adventures for
this growing boy. Colby is bunking with brother Cheddar in
the Adoption Hall. They watch the traffic from their window,
romp, and take their kitty naps. Colby is ready for the right
family to come find him and take him to his forever home.
Don’t forget, ask for Colby!
ADOPTION DETAILS
Beauty & Pepper will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday July
25th – July 29th, 2023.
Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or
neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485
or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the
Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N.
Texas City, TX. 77590.
PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS
Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on
www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com

To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org.
These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center,
3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Protecting Texas’ Dogs in Record-Breaking Summer Heat

How to Get House Cats Some Exercise

Did You Know?

Learning the Risks of Plants on Cats and Dogs

Puppies In Training

Signs of Osteoarthritis in Dogs 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close