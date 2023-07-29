Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center

DOG OF THE WEEK

Give a big hello to Kiara (033460) who is a gorgeous 3 years old

female Husky. This laid back girl enjoys the calmer things in life

and prefers a nice walk around the park. Her stunning crystal

blue eyes give her such a unique appearance and it’s as if she is

looking into your soul. She is truly a gorgeous girl! Come on in

and meet Kiara.

CAT OF THE WEEK

What is black and white, cute all over and full of fun? Meet

Colby (A033197), a male 3 month old Domestic Short Hair kitten with a cute black and white coat. Colby is playful, friendly,

and curious. New toys, sights and sounds are adventures for

this growing boy. Colby is bunking with brother Cheddar in

the Adoption Hall. They watch the traffic from their window,

romp, and take their kitty naps. Colby is ready for the right

family to come find him and take him to his forever home.

Don’t forget, ask for Colby!

ADOPTION DETAILS

Beauty & Pepper will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday July

25th – July 29th, 2023.

Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or

neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485

or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the

Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N.

Texas City, TX. 77590.

PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS

Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on

www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com

To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org.

These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center,

3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City.