Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 81 degrees. The surf is holding lots of black drum, shark, and some big redfish on cut bait or live on the bottom. The North Jetty Gulf side is holding limits of sheepshead and trout against rocks with an occasional redfish near the end with a popping cork and shrimp. The wreck is holding good numbers of trout on free-line shrimp or croaker close to rocks. Channel side holding some nice trout close and big redfish on the bottom. Sharks are at the end of the jetty on the gulf side. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 88 degrees. Bay wells are the best bet for those seeking speckled trout. In the open bay bull redfish have been working over bait. Birds pinpointing their location. Rocks lining the ship channel produce catches of black drum, sheepshead, and redfish. Best on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 88 degrees. Speckled trout fishing remains on the slow side. Some big redfish schooling in the middle. Water conditions are fair. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temps 88 degrees, water clarity varies, as previous weeks, the further west you venture the clearer the water becomes. Winds have been out of the southwest and west all week in the 8-18 mph increasing as the day progresses. This limits reef fishing efforts. Shrimp imitation lures under popping corks have still been producing the most bites for our anglers, and Blue Moon has worked well with �¼ ounce jigheads, in the upper portion of the water column. Birds are still working in the bay, as fish are still feeding on shrimp, so if you can find them the action can be fast and furious but does not last very long and then they are gone. On our live bait trips, live croaker has worked well in helping us pull in some giant bull redfish. Please remember to drink plenty of water and bring plenty of sunscreen, as we have ventured into the time of year when it gets extremely hot on the water, and it is critical you stay hydrated and do not get overheated or sunburned, as after 10am you really begin to feel the effects. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Little Hanna’s holding speckled trout, and an occasional flounder, or redfish, Yates Bayou drain still holding redfish against grass line on popping cork and shrimp. Siever’s Cut holding redfish near grass lines. Hanna’s, Deep Reef, Moody’s Reefs look for birds and slicks. Gas wells A1 to Eagle Point, holding some trout with live croaker. Goat Island holding Redfish under popping cork with shrimp or Carolina rigged live mullet finger mullet. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 91 degrees. Gas wells have been good for speckled trout on live shrimp, but there are still a lot of undersized fish. Rock groins producing black drum and sheepshead, along with the occasional redfish. Best bite on live shrimp. Some speckled trout on shallow reefs, best bite on soft plastics, or live shrimp under corks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The piers on the island are good for redfish, sharks, and jack crevalle. When water and waves permit, Pleasure Pier to Surfside is hot for redfish, speckle trout, pompano on Live bait,artificial. Live shrimp under a popping cork, croaker on an OCTO Circle with small Chatter weight. The South Jetty is holding some big redfish with a few nice slots, and some nice sharks at the end. The gulf side is on fire for speckled trout, sheepshead, pompano and redfish close to rocks on popping cork with live bait, free-lined shrimp, Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatterweight and croaker. Channel side holding trout close to rocks popping cork with live shrimp. Catches of jack crevalle and bull redfish off the 61st and 91st Piers on cut bait. The railroad bridge is holding redfish, drum and a decent number of speckled trout early on live bait. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 89 degrees. Water clarity is improving. Those wading for speckled trout are successful with live croaker. Boat anglers finding a few trout on deep shells with live shrimp and croakers. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. West Bay’s south shore is producing good numbers of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers around the coves and grass lines from south of Deer Island to San Luis Pass on both sides of Bird Island. Bird Island flats are holding good numbers of speckled trout, and some redfish for wade anglers. North shorelines between Carancahua Reef and Confederate Reef are holding good trout and redfish with an occasional flounder drifting croaker. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water stained; 88 degrees; 0.10 feet below pool. Summer fishing patterns are here like the heat. Catfish are good on cut bait and on baited holes. Crappie are fair on submerged structures with jigs tipped with minnows. Bass are fair with an early morning topwater bite, transitioning to deeper structure with crankbaits and Texas or Carolina rigged worms.

Texas City: FAIR. 87 degrees. Daytime action along the dike is slow. Better catches of speckled trout at night under lights fishing with live shrimp. Galveston jetties are hit-or-miss for speckled trout, few slot redfish, black drum and sheepshead. Offshore bite is good for red snapper. Amberjack season opens August 1. Decent numbers of kingfish in state water, along with a few ling. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike is producing catches of trout at night under lights on live bait or artificials. The rock Shoals southwest of the Dike are holding trout and redfish on live croaker, shrimp, or artificials. Look for bird action from Campbell’s Reef to Virginia Point. The gas wells across from Moses Lake are holding trout on live croaker. Moses Lake is holding fish by the gate on both sides. Dollar Reef is producing catches of trout on live croaker. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 86 degrees. Fishing is good for redfish, trout and some flounder drifting with live shrimp under a popping cork in the mornings in Bastrop Bay, Christmas Bay and the west end of Galveston. Wade fishing the guts in 3 feet of water has produced good catches of croakers. The river is starting to pick on trout, flounder and a few redfish. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 85 degrees. West end of East Bay is good for trout and redfish. The low tides have brought the redfish out into the bay. Most reliable bite will be drifting with live shrimp and artificials for redfish, drum, croaker and the occasional trout, or wading with croaker for trout. Bait camps are holding plenty of bait. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 85 degrees. The surf should improve this week. Scattered catches of trout and redfish due to the weather. Bait camps holding plenty of bait. Tides are low, but drifting shallow water can produce redfish on cut mullet. Most reliable bite will be drifting with live shrimp and artificials for redfish, drum, croaker and the occasional trout, or wading with croaker for trout. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.