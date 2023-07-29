HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland Achieves Level III Trauma Designation

HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland, a campus of HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, has earned Level III trauma designation from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

“Recovery is greatly increased when a severely injured patient receives care at a trauma center within the first hour of injury,” said Leila Green, M.D., medical director of trauma services at HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland.

Trauma centers range from Level I – comprehensive trauma facilities to Level IV – basic trauma facilities.

A Level III trauma program includes a predetermined and organized response to managing and improving the care of severely injured people 24 hours a day. Under the direction of the trauma medical director and trauma coordinator, the facility is required to implement a comprehensive quality assessment program, offer continuing trauma education to the hospital’s nursing staff, allied health professionals and community members. It also provides a community resource for disaster preparedness and response.

“As a designated Level III trauma center, we are proud to provide our community with quality trauma care close to home,” said Jim Russell, chief executive officer of HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland. “The remarkable commitment demonstrated by our physicians, nurses and colleagues to meet the requirements for this program is a precursor to the lifesaving care we will provide.”

As a part of HCA Houston Healthcare, HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland has access to a regional transfer center that provides support for patient transfers into and out of HCA Houston Healthcare facilities as well as access to ground and air transportation within a 150-mile radius.