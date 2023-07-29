MCELROY BECOMES JSC’S 104TH FLIGHT DIRECTOR

By Richard Tew

NASA Correspondent for The Post Newspaper

NASA’s newest Flight Director Nicole McElroy, will join approximately 30 other flight directors in helping JSC and NASA control operations for the International Space Station and other related projects within NASA. Her callsign is “Vista Flight.”

McElroy hails from Denver, Colorado. She attended Columbia University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering before getting her start in the space program. She started at NASA last June after working for Virgin Orbit as a launch director for small satellites. She says she always had an interest in aerospace but didn’t see it as her career path when she was younger.

An internship in Florida assisting in rocket launch programs turning McElroy towards the possibility of working in the space field.

“That (internship) opened up more and more doors as time went on,” said McElroy.

Once at JSC, McElroy entertained the flight director school with seven others and recently obtained her needed certifications. She says being in a place with so much history and opportunity is rewarding.

Being in the mission control center floats my boat and makes me the happiest,” said McElroy.

Cutline: Nicole McElroy has recently become JSC’s 104th flight director. Photo by NASA.