Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 87 degrees. The surf is holding numbers of black drum, sharks, and some big redfish on cut bait or live on the bottom. The gulf side of the North Jetty is holding limits of sheepshead and trout against rocks with an occasional redfish early near the end with a popping cork and shrimp. The wreck has good numbers of trout early on free-lined shrimp or croaker close to rocks. Channel side holding some nice trout close to the rocks and big redfish on the bottom. Sharks are at the end of the jetty towards the gulf side. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 89 degrees. Bay wells have been productive for speckled trout on live croaker and live shrimp. Some trout being caught on the lower east side of Trinity Bay over shell reefs, Best on live shrimp or soft plastics. Schools of bull redfish roaming in the upper part of the bay. Birds will pinpoint their location. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 89 degrees. Speckled trout catches have been better over shell reefs when the wind allows. Best bite on live natural baits and soft plastic lures. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temps 88 degrees, water looking great in East Bay, with the winds finally giving us a break. Winds have been out of the South in the 5 -7 mph in the mornings, which has allowed us to fish anywhere we choose. We have been starting out over shell beds, close to drains where we find bait pods. When we find no bait, we make a handful of casts and move on. As the day progresses we have ventured out to the reefs in the middle of the Bay, and fish till mid-morning. This has really increased our catching this week, including Trout, Redfish, Flounder, and Sand Trout. Shrimp imitation lures under popping corks have still been producing the most bites for our anglers, and Blue Moon has worked well with ¼ ounce jig heads, in the upper portion of the water column. We only found a few birds working this week, but the Fish are still chasing and feeding on shrimp, so if you can find them the action can be fast and furious. On our live bait trips, live croaker has worked well in helping us pull in some giant bull redfish. Please remember to drink plenty of water and bring plenty of sunscreen, as we have ventured into the time of year when it gets extremely hot on the water, and it is critical you stay hydrated and do not get overheated or sunburned, as after 10am, you really begin to feel the effects. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Little Hanna’s Still holding speckled trout early and an occasional flounder, or redfish. The drains are holding lots of fish early in the day. Yates Bayou drain is holding redfish against grass line on popping cork and shrimp. Siever’s Cut holding redfish near grass lines. Look for birds and slicks in Hanna’s, Deep Reef, Moody’s Reefs. Gas wells A1 to Eagle point are holding some trout biting live croaker. Goat Island holding redfish, with the occasional speckled trout, under a popping cork with shrimp or Carolina rigged live mullet finger mullet. Look for birds, slicks, and restless bait. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 89 degrees. Gas wells continue to be productive for speckled trout on live shrimp, when the wind allows. Some anglers doing well with live croaker fished on the bottom. Rock groins produce black drum and sheepshead, along with the occasional red. Best bite on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. With the blue water moving closer again the piers should be back on for redfish, sharks, and jack crevalle. Todd’s Dump to Redfish Island holding some nice trout on croaker and strawberry with white artificials. The gas wells off the ship channel bordering Brothel Island are holding some nice speckled trout, and occasional redfish on croaker. The South Jetty holding some big redfish with a few nice slots. Some nice sharks can be found at the end. Gulf side of the jetty is on fire for speckled trout, sheepshead, pompano and redfish close to rocks on popping cork with live bait free-lined shrimp, or Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatterweight and croaker. Channel side holding trout and redfish close to rocks with popping cork and live shrimp. The railroad bridge is holding redfish drum and a decent number of speckled trout early on live bait. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 89 degrees. Water clarity is improving. Good catches of speckled trout for those wade fishing with live croaker near San Luis Pass and in west Galveston Bay. A few trout are being caught by those drifting deep shells with live shrimp or croakers. Causeway and rocks lining the shoreline towards Texas City producing scattered catches of trout, redfish, and black drum on live shrimp. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. West Bay’s South Shore is holding a lot of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers around the coves and grass lines from South Deer Island to San Luis Pass. Both sides of Bird Island and the flats continue to hold good numbers of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers. North shorelines between Carancahua Reef and Confederate Reef holding good trout and redfish with the occasional flounder drifting, or off pole A to D with chatterweight and croaker or popping cork with Shrimp. The pass is holding some redfish and speckled trout using live bait. Seeing a few Tarpon surface between the pass and Jamaica Beach. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 88 degrees; 0.12 feet below pool. Blue catfish are good on shad in the mouths of rivers. Crappie are fair on submerged structures in 10-20 feet of water with jigs tipped with minnows. Bass are fair with an early morning topwater bite, transitioning to deeper structure with crankbaits and Texas or Carolina rigged worms.

Texas City: FAIR. 87 degrees. Best bite off the dike is at night on live natural baits for speckled trout. Galveston jetties is fair for speckled trout in live shrimp and croakers. Few keeper size black drum and redfish. Nearshore shrimp boats holding plenty of sharks. Some kingfish are also showing behind the shrimp boats. Snapper fishing remains solid, with a few big ling being caught as well. Some good catches of dolphin fish being found under floating debris. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The Dike has trout at the end close to rocks on popping cork with live shrimp. The shoreline on the right side of the dike is holding nice trout for wade anglers. Mosquito Island to Halfmoon Shoal holding some nice trout with artificials, popping cork with shrimp or free-lined croaker. The rock Shoals south west of the Dike are holding trout and redfish on live croaker, shrimp, or artificials. The rocks on both sides of the barges to the right of the Texas City Dike holding some nice fish early. Campbells Reef to Virginia Point is starting to hold trout under the birds drifting croaker or live shrimp under a popping cork. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 86 degrees. Bastrop and Christmas Bay and the west end of Galveston Bay are good for trout, redfish and flounder in the morning drifting live shrimp under a popping cork. Trout and redfish are good wade fishing with croakers in about 3 feet of water in guts. The beachfront is good early for trout and redfish in the morning using live bait, topwaters and soft plastic. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 85 degrees. Drifting the west end of East Bay will produce a few catches of redfish. The low tides have brought the redfish out into the bay. Most reliable bite will be drifting with live shrimp and artificials for redfish, drum, croaker and the occasional trout, or wading with croaker for trout. Bait camps are holding plenty of bait. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 85 degrees. Scattered catches of trout and redfish due to the weather. Tides are low, but drifting shallow water can produce redfish on cut mullet. Most reliable bite will be drifting with live shrimp and artificials for redfish, drum, croaker and the occasional trout, or wading with croaker for trout. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.