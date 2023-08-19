A number of former professional football players from Galveston County dropped into the Dickinson Gators locker room on Wednesday to talk with the team prior to their scrimmage against Katy Seven Lakes. Among those speaking were Kimble Anders (Galveston Ball, Kansas City Chiefs), Reggie Rusk (Texas City, San Diego Chargers), Ben Cavil (La Marque, Baltimore Ravens), Patrise Alexander (Galveston Ball, Washington Redskins), Otis Brown (Dickinson, Duluth Lumberjacks of the Arena Football League), Rodney Smith (Galveston Ball, Arena Football League), and Jesse Khaled (Dickinson).
