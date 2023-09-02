Standing Ready

By Tyler Pounds

Not long ago, Sam Mathews was one of many among the largest student section in all of college football.

Fast forward to Saturday evening, Mathews represented all 71,000-plus current students and 574,714 former students that make up Texas A&M after head coach Jimbo Fisher named the Clear Creek alum the 12th Man for the 2023 season.

The history of the 12th Man tradition runs deep, dating back to the legend of E. King Gill being called down from the stands on Jan. 2, 1922, to suit up and stand ready for a depleted Aggie team. Despite not seeing the field, Gill became the reason that Texas A&M’s student body stands throughout games to show their willingness to be ready for their team. It was in 1983 when Texas A&M head coach Jackie Sherrill originated the 12th Man kickoff team that was composed of walk-on players. Then before the 1991 season, head coach R.C. Slocum decided he would choose a different walk-on each game to don the No. 12 jersey on the kickoff team.

Mathews becomes just the fifth student-athlete in program history to hold the season-long honor despite the century-long tradition. Only since 2013 has the 12th Man been designated to a single player for the season. Previously, the honor has been given to Sam Moeller (2013-15), Cullen Gillaspia (2016-18), Braden White (2019-20) and Connor Choate (2021-22).

Mathews’ love for Texas A&M started as a wide-eyed 9-year-old boy attending his first game at Kyle Field on Nov. 21, 2009, against Baylor. The League City native stood in the stands soaking everything in from the Fightin’ Texas Aggie band marching at halftime to the Yell Leaders commanding all 82,106 fans in the crowd and even a school record run.

A few years passed and Mathews was excelling as a dual-threat quarterback at Clear Creek High School. As a senior, he registered 33 touchdowns, totaling 1,524 rushing yards and 1,279 passing yards. Most notably, he garnered All-District 24-6A First-Team honors, as well as All-Galveston County First-Team recognition and was named an All-Houston Second-Team dual-threat quarterback. His success earned him a roster spot at Division II Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

“Out of high school I accepted a scholarship to play quarterback at Harding, where I spent one year and redshirted,” Mathews said. “I just really wanted to chase a bigger dream. I wanted to come to A&M. I made my mind up and I pursued it head on.”

The transition from Harding to Texas A&M wasn’t an easy one, as obstacles took Mathews on a path to nearby Blinn Junior College. Mathews sat out of football for the 2019 and 2020 seasons, focusing on his grades and staying in shape before enrolling at Texas A&M for the 2020-21 academic year.

Week-by-week, Mathews stood watching games from the stands as a student during the 2019 and 2020 football seasons, imagining and believing in his dream. Due to COVID-19 putting a pause on the world in spring 2020, Mathews missed out on any walk-on tryout opportunities that summer and fall leading up to the 2020 campaign. Despite these obstacles, Mathews’ passion to chase a bigger dream never diminished as he always stood ready and waiting for his opportunity.

“It got to a point where you start to think maybe football is not the right choice for you,” Mathews said. “Maybe it’s not going to work out. It was tough just having to show up to games. I’d get to go to tailgates and it’s awesome getting to hang around with the 12th Man and all the fans. That was a blast. My main passion was really to be on the field, so that’s just where I wanted to be and that’s what I did.”

Following a walk-on tryout in the spring of 2021 he earned a spot on the practice scout team before getting his name put up on the special teams depth chart where he found a home. During the 2021 season he played in nine games and made his first career tackle against New Mexico before earning the Special Teams Most Improved Award at the annual team banquet.

In 2022, Mathews continued to showcase his effort and toughness throughout fall workouts as he began to earn opportunities on defense. Eight games into the season the Aggies were hit with the flu bug and Mathews was called on for his first career start at linebacker on Nov. 5 against Florida. Mathews finished the day with a career-high six tackles, including four solo takedowns.

“Sam is a terrific young man who does everything right,” Coach Fisher said. “He came to us as a walk-on and the first thing that catches your eye is he can really run. He has good size and delivers a lick when he closes on a ball carrier. Having been around him for the past couple of years, he busts his tail in everything that he does and that is why he will be successful in whatever he chooses to pursue.”

From watching his first game in the stands at 9 years old to earning a roster spot for the Fightin’ Texas Aggies, Sam Mathews has always stood ready. Mathews has embodied the Aggie football mantra of toughness, effort, and discipline, and on Saturday, you can bet he was the most prideful one running onto Kyle Field.