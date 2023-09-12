Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Mustang Water Polo Opens District Play with Wins Against Galveston Ball]
Water Polo

Mustang Water Polo Opens District Play with Wins Against Galveston Ball]

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

By Friendswood ISD Communication Department


The water polo teams from Friendswood High School (FHS) hosted Galveston Ball on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The Mustang ladies secured a resounding victory with a score of 21-6, while the boys also displayed their prowess, winning with a score of 18-3. These impressive wins have set both teams on the right track with a 1-0 record in district play. The next district matchups are scheduled for Sept. 19 at Brazoswood.

In addition to their district games, both teams participated in non-district 12 matches on Friday, Sept. 8, at Galena Park. The Mustang boys engaged in a thrilling contest against North Shore, narrowly emerging victorious with a final score of 9-8. Meanwhile, the Mustang girls faced off against Deer Park and, despite a valiant effort, narrowly fell short with a score of 7-8. The evening concluded with the Mustang boys taking on a formidable Deer Park team, resulting in a 4-15 loss. Currently, the FHS girls’ record is 11-4, while the boys stand at 9-7.

Both teams are gearing up for further non-district 12 games scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Spring Branch Invite hosted at the SBISD natatorium located at 10404 Tiger Trail, Houston TX 77043. The game schedule is as follows:

  • 11:20am: FHS vs Memorial (girls)
  • 12:10pm: FHS vs Memorial (boys)
  • 1:00pm: FHS vs Stratford (girls)
  • 1:50pm: FHS vs Stratford (boys)

These matchups provide an opportunity for both teams to continue improving their records with more wins.

Leading the way for the Mustang water polo teams is Head Coach Craig Sikkema, with valuable support from Assistant Coaches Crissy Kemp and Shawna Lewis.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Friendswood Water Polo Opens With Pair of Tourney Wins

Regional quarterfinals of the state water polo playoffs

Mustang Water Polo End of the Regular Season in Inaugural UIL season

Mustang Water Polo Teams Fall Short to Brazoswood

Mustang Water Polo District Success in the Inaugural UIL season

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close