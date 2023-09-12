Mustang Water Polo Opens District Play with Wins Against Galveston Ball]

By Friendswood ISD Communication Department



The water polo teams from Friendswood High School (FHS) hosted Galveston Ball on Tuesday, Sept. 5. The Mustang ladies secured a resounding victory with a score of 21-6, while the boys also displayed their prowess, winning with a score of 18-3. These impressive wins have set both teams on the right track with a 1-0 record in district play. The next district matchups are scheduled for Sept. 19 at Brazoswood.

In addition to their district games, both teams participated in non-district 12 matches on Friday, Sept. 8, at Galena Park. The Mustang boys engaged in a thrilling contest against North Shore, narrowly emerging victorious with a final score of 9-8. Meanwhile, the Mustang girls faced off against Deer Park and, despite a valiant effort, narrowly fell short with a score of 7-8. The evening concluded with the Mustang boys taking on a formidable Deer Park team, resulting in a 4-15 loss. Currently, the FHS girls’ record is 11-4, while the boys stand at 9-7.

Both teams are gearing up for further non-district 12 games scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Spring Branch Invite hosted at the SBISD natatorium located at 10404 Tiger Trail, Houston TX 77043. The game schedule is as follows:

11:20am: FHS vs Memorial (girls)

12:10pm: FHS vs Memorial (boys)

1:00pm: FHS vs Stratford (girls)

1:50pm: FHS vs Stratford (boys)

These matchups provide an opportunity for both teams to continue improving their records with more wins.

Leading the way for the Mustang water polo teams is Head Coach Craig Sikkema, with valuable support from Assistant Coaches Crissy Kemp and Shawna Lewis.