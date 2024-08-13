Clear Creek sophomore Colton Coney was named a member of the USAWP Youth Regional All-Star team, which comprises players from across all regional zones. Coney will be playing in Belgrade, Serbia in an international water polo tournament this month.
Clear Creek sophomore Colton Coney was named a member of the USAWP Youth Regional All-Star team
104
Clear Creek sophomore Colton Coney was named a member of the USAWP Youth Regional All-Star team, which comprises players from across all regional zones. Coney will be playing in Belgrade, Serbia in an international water polo tournament this month.
Clear Creek sophomore Colton Coney was named a member of the USAWP Youth Regional All-Star team, which comprises players from across all regional zones. Coney will be playing in Belgrade, Serbia in an international water polo tournament this month.