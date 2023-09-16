Corey Porter, Sr., a 1987 graduate of La Marque High School, is currently the Commander for the Tulane University Police Department at its Downtown location in New Orleans, La. Porter is a veteran of the United States Navy and served his nation during the Gulf War of 1991. He has been in law enforcement since 1992 and has worked with Prairie View A&M University, the Houston Police Department, New Orleans Police Department, the Orleans Parish DA’s Office, and the New Iberia (La.) Police Department.
