Sunday, October 8, 2023
Astros Continue Road to Repeat

by Brandon Williams
A busy Sunday of sports is highlighted by Game Two of the American League Division Series between the Twins and Astros before the series heads up north for Game Three on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Texans will look to come out Atlanta with a third straight win as coach DeMeco Ryans squad continues to mature.

Sunday: The Astros host the Twins in Game Two of the American League Division Series beginning at 7:00pm. FS1 will have the game live.

A third straight win is possible for the Texans as they visit the Falcons at 12:00pm. KRIV26 will have the game live.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys get the national spotlight with a 7:20pm clash at the undefeated 49ers in the first meeting between the two teams since Dallas fell to San Francisco in the NFC Divisional Round in January. KPRC2 will have the game live.

Monday: The day will be filled with plenty of intermediate school football across the area.

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule starts at 4:30pm with Katy Tompkins at Clear Creek, followed at 6:00pm by Clear Brook at Clear Lake, Clear Falls at Dickinson, Brazoswood at Clear Springs, Danbury at Hitchcock and Galveston Ball at Texas City. Stafford at La Marque and Angleton at Santa Fe both begin at 6:30pm.

Game Three of the American League Division Series shifts to Minnesota as the Astros visit the Twins. FS1 will have the game live at 3:00pm.

The Rockets begin their preseason schedule with a 7:00pm tip against the visiting Pacers. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

