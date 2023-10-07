Weekly Local Fishing Forecast

Galveston, Flats, Fishing, West Bay, Sand Bass,

Bolivar: GOOD. 85 degrees. The surf is holding lots of black drum, sharks, and some big redfish on cut bait or live bait on the bottom. The gulf side of the North Jetty holding limits of trout, redfish, sheepshead, jack crevalle against the rocks with live bait and artificial. Also the jacks are running in the surf using big spoons or big deer hair jigs. The cuts leading in the bay from ICW holding fish against shorelines. Lots of black drum are around Goat Island. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 85 degrees. Tides are above normal and the open bay is too rough to fish. Protected east shoreline is holding some good redfish with a few speckled trout mixed in, as well as flounder. Protected areas around the Fred Hartman Bridge are fishing well for redfish, black drum, and few speckled trout. Best action on live shrimp or soft plastics. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 85 degrees. Tides are higher than normal. Fair catches of redfish, with some speckled trout mixed in, along marsh shorelines and in the bayous. Open bay remains rough and off-colored. Flounder catches should improve with the passing cold front. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperature 85 degrees, water clarity murky in most areas of East Bay. Fishing was tougher as we fought strong East winds and had to adjust our tactics and locations. We were unable to fish off the shore reefs this week. We fished marsh drains, grass lines, and shell flats close to deeper water for catches of speckled trout, redfish and black drum. Shrimp imitation lures under popping corks with 12-18 inch leaders have still been producing the most bites for our anglers, and the Deadly Dudley, Slammin Sammy Chartreuse Tail Bay Chovey has worked well with �¼ ounce jig heads fished with or without a popping cork at various depths. On our live bait outings, live shrimp under a Fish Smack popping cork with an 18 inch leader produced many bites for our anglers. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC. Stingaree and Siever’s Cut are holding fish against the shorelines coming out into the bay using popping cork with live shrimp, 12-16 inches on the leader. Hannah’s Reef, Potluck Reef, and Fat Pat’s all holding fish early. Keep a watch on the birds and the restless bait. The big Poppa Pure Pearl DSL working early. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 83 degrees. Open bay is too rough to fish. Those fishing areas protected from the wind reported good numbers of black drum, some redfish, and few speckled trout being caught. Live shrimp working best. There is not much flounder action to speak of, not yet anyway. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The surf is red hot on fire from East Beach all the way to Surfside for speckled trout, redfish and an occasional shark on live bait, and sheepshead on popping cork with live shrimp, or on the bottom with live shrimp at the wells. The A-1 gas wells off the ship channel near Brothel Island are holding some nice trout with a chatterweight and croaker. Redfish at rocks by Brothel Island on popping cork with shrimp or gulp shrimp. The speckled trout are on croaker and artificial. The South Jetty holding some big redfish with a few nice slots, and some nice sharks on the end. Gulf sides are on fire for speckled trout, sheepshead, pompano and redfish close to rocks on popping cork with live bait free-lined shrimp, or Carolina rigged float with shrimp, or chatter weight and croaker. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 85 degrees. Higher than normal tides. Anglers fishing in protected water are finding a few speckled trout, but slot redfish catches have dominated the action. A few flounder catches being reported. Best action on live natural baits. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. West Bay’s south shoreline is holding a lot of speckled trout and redfish for wade anglers, or drift fishing around the coves and grass lines from Waterman’s to Bay Harbor using a chatterweight 12 inch fluorocarbon leader 3/0 k hook. Both sides of Bird Island holding fish Bird Island flats still holding good numbers of speckled trout, and good numbers of redfish for wade anglers. North shorelines between Carancahua Reef and Confederate Reef holding good trout and redfish with an occasional flounder drifting. The off pole A to D with chatterweight and croaker or popping cork with Shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Houston: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 85 degrees; 0.23 feet below pool. Fishing patterns are similar, look for the best bite at night and early in the morning. Blue catfish are good on shad in the mouths of rivers. Crappie are fair on submerged structures in 10-20 feet of water with jigs tipped with minnows. Bass are fair with an early morning topwater bite, transitioning to deeper structure with crankbaits and Texas or Carolina rigged worms.

Texas City: FAIR. 83 degrees. It is bull redfish season and the catches have been good. Anglers fishing off the Texas City Dike on the channel side have reported fair catches of bull redfish. Waters at the Galveston jetties have been rough, but those anglers toughing out the conditions are catching good numbers of redfish. Galveston beachfront piers are seeing some fair bull redfish numbers. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. The rock shoals in front of Swan Lake are producing black drum and speckled trout using shrimp under popping cork. Trout in the guts between the shoals drifting croaker across Campbell’s Reef. The shoreline on the right side as you get on the dike holding nice trout for wade anglers with artificial or live bait. Mosquito Inland holding trout with an occasional redfish on artificial bone color working the best. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.