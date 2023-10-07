Sunday, October 8, 2023
Maca Offers Insight into Galveston’s Ghostly Past Through Books and Tours

By Richard Tew

Correspondent for The Post Newspaper

As October ushers in the Halloween season, there will be plenty of interest in Galveston’s haunted hotspots.

Author Kathleen Maca has written several books on Galveston’s historical and supernatural past.  She says the island’s past has been a topic of interest for many years.  Her books include: “A History of the Hotel Galvez,” “Ghosts of Galveston,” “Ghostly Tales of Galveston,” and “Galveston’s Broadway Cemeteries.” Maca says a book on the popular Tremont House is in the works as well.  

During her many excursions around the island’s historical attractions, Maca says she’s experienced things not easily explained away from science and logic..  

“I have had experiences, both when I was a docent at historic properties in Galveston and even on the ghost walk, we have had experiences as a group and at the same time,” said Maca.

Many skeptics would throw shade on those who believe in the idea of otherworldly spectral visitors; Maca says she keeps an open mind.

“I always look for the explanation because a lot of things people misconstrue or want to perceive as a ghostly experience really can be explained in a lot of different ways,” said Maca.  “The ones I believe in my heart were real experiences, I did everything I could do to debunk it to check out other things in the environment that might be causing it.” 

From early natives like the Karankawa, Spanish explorer Cabeza de Vaca, Pirate Jean Lafitte, to mafia associates and local socialites, Galveston has seen its share of personalities, all of which left their mark on its past.  There were Civil War skirmishes along what is now the Strand, one of Galveston’s more frequented streets. 

For those who believe in ghosts, the energy left behind by the island’s deceased residents can manifest itself in various ways.  This can include unexplained noises, sounds, smells, lights and in rare instances, partial or full-body apparitions. Some of which have reportedly been seen in many of Galveston’s historic buildings.    

On her many tours called ghost walks, Maca says members of the group she leads might feel the sensation of being touched or they might see things that cause pause.  In one instance, Maca says she and members of the group saw what appeared to be the lower half of a human being.  

“That was pretty spectacular,” said Maca.

Maca says there are reports of supernatural activity in “almost every building on the Strand.”  She says the Wal-Mart on Seawall has a lot of reports of activity.  It was during the 1900 hurricane when an orphanage located near Wal-Mart was flooded and destroyed, killing children and the many of the nuns who were taking care of them.

There are also popular ghost tour destinations like The Grand Galvez Hotel and the Tremont House.  Both have regular reports of former patrons long since passed, still roaming various guest and ball rooms.  

Maca says Galveston has a lot to offer anyone looking to learn about its history steeped in legend and lore.  

To learn more about Maca’s historic tours and ghost walks, visit www.kathleenmaca.com.  

Photo cutline: Author Kathleen Maca.  

