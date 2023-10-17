Galveston County Master Gardeners Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, October 21 from 9am to 2pm at our Discovery Garden in Carbide Park, 4102 Main Street, La Marque. Fun and discovery await celebrating community and gardening. Take a ride on the blender bike to learn about nutrition, take a tour of the Discovery Garden, enjoy timely gardening seminars, choose from select Master Grown plants, plumerias, snaptinis and more at the plant sale, and much more!!
Early access at 8:30 am to start seminars. Guided Garden Tours every hour. Children’s activities. Plant sale including Master Gardener Grown Plants, Plumerias, Snaptini’s, LA Iris, herbs, craft section and more!To find out more: https://txmg.org/galveston or call 281-534-3413.