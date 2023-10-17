Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Green Energy Pilot Project to Create Microgrid

The Galveston Wharves will be part of a pilot project to create an electricity microgrid that could provide a clean, portable power source for berthed ships.  

The alternative source of power would allow ships to shut down their diesel-fueled auxiliary engines while docked. 

The wharves will work in partnership with Texas A&M University at Galveston on the project, which will be implemented next year. The project’s study team will evaluate the program’s feasibility, environmental impacts and operational data, such as energy consumption and production efficiency. If successful, the pilot could be expanded to support more ships. 

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) awarded the funds through the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan (TERP). TERP funds projects designed to reduce emissions by upgrading to newer, cleaner technology and replacing outdated vehicles and equipment. 

The pilot project is the Galveston Wharves’ latest initiative to meet environmental goals. The port is also home to the world’s first “zero-energy” certified cruise terminal and Texas’ first LEED Gold-certified building.

