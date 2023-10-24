Three Simple Health Hacks 

By Tom Broadwell

Fitness Professional, Author & Speaker

‘Success’ is rarely created with one big, HUGE action, but rather built through the accumulation of a lot of little things together…

…well, the exact same thing applies to your health, fitness & wellbeing!

You do *not* need to run marathons every weekend, live at the gym or just eat kale to be ‘healthy’…

…you just need to start making little, simple changes & choices which will help you improve over time!

That’s why, in today’s email, I want to share with you 3 stupidly-simple changes that you can make to start improving your health now…

#1 – Drink 2 glasses of water every morning

I mention this to my customers & clients over & over again… the very 1st thing you should do each morning (upon waking up) is drink 2 glasses of water.

Most people walk around all day dehydrated (without even realizing it), which ends up affecting their health & wellbeing in negative ways…

And research proves drinking 2 glasses of water boosts your metabolism by 30%!

This hack is so simple, there’s no reason for you not to do it daily 🙂

#2 – Exercise less, but more consistently!

Most people think that every workout they do must be a full-on, blood-pumping & sweat-pouring one (which only leads them to get overwhelmed & do nothing!)

A much better approach is to exercise less, but do so more consistently.

And by ‘exercise’ I mean almost any kind of physical movement…

One day it can be going for a walk, the next it can be some restorative yoga, then some a dumbbell workout the next day, then an hour of gardening the next day.

It doesn’t matter what it is… just move your body in some way, every single day!

#3 – Cut out gluten for the next 30 days

Did you know that gluten releases the same hormones in your body as heroin?!

That’s right, gluten can be very addictive & hard to give up…

However, it’s absolutely worth it, because almost every lifestyle disease can be linked back – in one way or another – to eating too much gluten!

Avoiding gluten will be the best thing you can do for your body this year.

So, take the challenge & cut out gluten for the next 30 days.