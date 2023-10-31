Area Cross-Country Performers Bid for State

By Brandon C. Williams
The Post Newspaper Managing Editor
The area will be well-represented in the UIL state championship cross country meet, which will be held at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock on Friday and Saturday.
Making the trip will be:
Clear Creek: Chris Creedon (photographed above)
Clear Falls: Hailey Castillo, Kaitlyn Gale, Ava Guerra, Reese Hermes, Madison Hill, Ava Shannon, Katherine Valentine
Friendswood: Ainsley Rhea, Kennedy Rhodes, Reagan Rudolph, Addison Sapp, Mckinley Thai, Charlie Tran, Isabella Williams (girls); Aiden Dean, Aiden Fitzgerald, Teddy Fudge, Zade Kayyali, Aiden Lowrey, Austin Rhea, Cooper Thompson (boys’)
Texas City: Amisadai Yanez
The 5A girls will run at 8:30am on Friday, followed by the 5A boys’ at 9:10am. The 6A girls will run at 8:30am on Saturday, with the boys’ running at 9:10am.