Sports

Area Cross-Country Performers Bid for State

by Brandon Williams
By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Managing Editor

The area will be well-represented in the UIL state championship cross country meet, which will be held at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock on Friday and Saturday.

Making the trip will be:

Clear Creek: Chris Creedon (photographed above)

Clear Falls: Hailey Castillo, Kaitlyn Gale, Ava Guerra, Reese Hermes, Madison Hill, Ava Shannon, Katherine Valentine

Friendswood: Ainsley Rhea, Kennedy Rhodes, Reagan Rudolph, Addison Sapp, Mckinley Thai, Charlie Tran, Isabella Williams (girls); Aiden Dean, Aiden Fitzgerald, Teddy Fudge, Zade Kayyali, Aiden Lowrey, Austin Rhea, Cooper Thompson (boys’)

Texas City: Amisadai Yanez

The 5A girls will run at 8:30am on Friday, followed by the 5A boys’ at 9:10am. The 6A girls will run at 8:30am on Saturday, with the boys’ running at 9:10am.

