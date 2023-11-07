Moving and Grooving with his Artwork

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

You-tube videos were his inspiration to start drawing Quinton Wyche explained.

Originally, he started drawing for his own amusement. But he had an idea that he wanted to turn it into a business and with the help of his mother Wynona Wyche and the Dash Gordon Foundation his business is now a growing venture.

He uses a light board and gel markers to create abstract and inspirational pieces. So far, he has sold enough art to purchase a new desk for his business.

His business is called Art by CEO Q. “The name was all his idea,” said his mother. Teaming up with his mom and Natalie Glover the company logo was created. His mother made sure he had his own banner just in time to be part of Dash Gordon Foundation’s Heroes Market in Kemah.

In preparation for the two-day market, Quinton spent many hours in his studio. “My arm would get real sore after working on a piece all day,” shared Quinton.

His work ethic is a driving force in his life. With an art show to prepare for, he didn’t allow himself to indulge in watching the Astros playoff games. Given that he loves the Astros, which was a huge sacrifice for him.

Being a creator and vendor meant he had to stand and meet with people while selling his work for four hours. For most of us that wouldn’t seem like a long period of time, but Quinton is not like most of us.

“Quinton suffered a Grade IV Brain Hemorrhage at birth and was told the chances were he’d never walk, talk, or eat on his own!” his mother shared on social media.

Saturday’s event was the second of its kind sponsored by the Dash Gordon Foundation. The creators of goods at the marketplace were disabled and special needs individuals.

If you wandered through the market, you would have found anything from cookies to t-shirts and jelly along with arts and crafts all for sale.

Plans are in the works to make the market place a quarterly event according to Tim Glover aka Dash Gordon.

CEO Quinton was pleased with the event and particularly pleased with his sales and with the foundation’s commitment to him.

“I sold a lot of my art at the vendor’s market, and Dash Gordon and his team really made me feel special,” shared Quinton.

His originals sell for $50 and prints of his originals go for $10. His work is also being printed and sold on canvas bags, which were a hit with his customers at the Heroes Market.

If you would like to purchase some of his work, you must go through his mother on her social media page, https://www.facebook.com/wyona.wyche. Though he is the CEO and creator, everyone knows a business can’t function without a great administrative staff and his mom fills those shoes.

Quinton plans to be at future markets and art shows in the region.