Thursday, November 9, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » YMCA Camps Set For Holiday Breaks
Events

YMCA Camps Set For Holiday Breaks

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

The YMCA is planning holiday camps during the Thanksgiving and Winter breaks for students needing childcare while parents are at work. The camps provide a wide-array of enrichment activities, fun, and games. Kids will find unknown talents, try new activities, and make lasting friendships and memories.

The Thanksgiving break camp is planned for November 20-22 at a cost of $108 per child. The Winter break camps are December 18-22 for $180 per child, December 27-29 for $108 per child, and January 2-5 for $144 per child. 

All of the camps are held from 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and are held at the Perry Family YMCA, 1700 League City Parkway in League City. For more information, contact Daniela Compean at daniela.compean@ymcahouston.org or contact the YMCA at 281-338-9622.

The YMCA currently provides onsite after school care for a fee at four Dickinson ISD campuses — Bay Colony Elementary, Calder Road Elementary, Lobit Elementary, and Lobit Middle School. For more information about the after school care opportunities, contact the YMCA at the contact information above.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Country artist Sandee June to perform at charity costume ball benefiting children...

Col. H. B. Moore American Legion Post 89 will have a Veterans...

Beam Me Up

City of Texas City is hosting a spooktacular Halloween Festival

SCOUTS LAUNCH DOUBLE HEADER 

Back for Baklava

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close