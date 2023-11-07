YMCA Camps Set For Holiday Breaks

The YMCA is planning holiday camps during the Thanksgiving and Winter breaks for students needing childcare while parents are at work. The camps provide a wide-array of enrichment activities, fun, and games. Kids will find unknown talents, try new activities, and make lasting friendships and memories.

The Thanksgiving break camp is planned for November 20-22 at a cost of $108 per child. The Winter break camps are December 18-22 for $180 per child, December 27-29 for $108 per child, and January 2-5 for $144 per child.

All of the camps are held from 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and are held at the Perry Family YMCA, 1700 League City Parkway in League City. For more information, contact Daniela Compean at daniela.compean@ymcahouston.org or contact the YMCA at 281-338-9622.

The YMCA currently provides onsite after school care for a fee at four Dickinson ISD campuses — Bay Colony Elementary, Calder Road Elementary, Lobit Elementary, and Lobit Middle School. For more information about the after school care opportunities, contact the YMCA at the contact information above.