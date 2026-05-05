Home NewsCommunityEventsCity of La Marque Hosts Hurricane Huddle Preparedness Event and Community Resource Fair on May 16
Events

City of La Marque Hosts Hurricane Huddle Preparedness Event and Community Resource Fair on May 16

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

LA MARQUE, TX — The City of La Marque invites residents and community members to attend La Marque Hurricane Huddle, a free hurricane preparedness and community fair designed to help families get ready for the upcoming hurricane season. The event will be held Saturday, May 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, 750 Saltgrass Point Road, La Marque.

Hurricane Huddle brings together city departments, emergency responders, nonprofit organizations, sponsors, and community partners to share preparedness resources, safety information, and assistance programs. The family-friendly event features interactive demonstrations, educational displays, and free activities for all ages.

Event highlights include an HCA Houston Healthcare AIRLife helicopter landing, police and fire demonstrations, K-9 demonstrations, emergency response equipment displays, and a Public Works candy drop. Attendees can also enjoy FREE snow cones, a bounce house, hose races, children’s activities, and a community resource fair offering preparedness tools, safety information, and giveaways provided by event sponsors and partners.

The tentative schedule includes opening remarks and the 2026 hurricane forecast, followed by demonstrations throughout the morning and closing remarks from Mayor Keith Bell. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit cityoflamarque.gov or call 409-572-9915.

#iloveLa_Marque

About the City of La Marque

The City of La Marque is in Galveston County, 15 miles south of Houston and four miles north of Galveston Island. La Marque is the second-fastest-growing city in the county, with an estimated population of 20,000 and a total area of 14.25 square miles. The city boasts 14.3 miles of Interstate 45 frontage—more than any other city in Galveston County—providing strategic access for residents, visitors, and businesses. La Marque offers a range of housing options, a hurricane protection levee system, and a coastal lifestyle with convenient access to outdoor recreation. For business, La Marque offers prime I-45 frontage, creative incentives, available commercial property, downtown revitalization efforts, and build-to-suit opportunities. Known as the Gateway to the Gulf and the Hub of the Mainland. Visit www.cityoflamarque.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

Curious about what Toastmasters is all about?

Community Invited to Vision Dinner Supporting Harbour Playhouse Restoration

Community Event

Make Reservations today.

Women in Business

German Heritage and Texas Brewing Pair at Kreische Brewery’s Bluff SchuetzenFest

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper