City of La Marque Hosts Hurricane Huddle Preparedness Event and Community Resource Fair on May 16

LA MARQUE, TX — The City of La Marque invites residents and community members to attend La Marque Hurricane Huddle, a free hurricane preparedness and community fair designed to help families get ready for the upcoming hurricane season. The event will be held Saturday, May 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Central Fire Station, 750 Saltgrass Point Road, La Marque.

Hurricane Huddle brings together city departments, emergency responders, nonprofit organizations, sponsors, and community partners to share preparedness resources, safety information, and assistance programs. The family-friendly event features interactive demonstrations, educational displays, and free activities for all ages.

Event highlights include an HCA Houston Healthcare AIRLife helicopter landing, police and fire demonstrations, K-9 demonstrations, emergency response equipment displays, and a Public Works candy drop. Attendees can also enjoy FREE snow cones, a bounce house, hose races, children’s activities, and a community resource fair offering preparedness tools, safety information, and giveaways provided by event sponsors and partners.

The tentative schedule includes opening remarks and the 2026 hurricane forecast, followed by demonstrations throughout the morning and closing remarks from Mayor Keith Bell. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit cityoflamarque.gov or call 409-572-9915.

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About the City of La Marque

The City of La Marque is in Galveston County, 15 miles south of Houston and four miles north of Galveston Island. La Marque is the second-fastest-growing city in the county, with an estimated population of 20,000 and a total area of 14.25 square miles. The city boasts 14.3 miles of Interstate 45 frontage—more than any other city in Galveston County—providing strategic access for residents, visitors, and businesses. La Marque offers a range of housing options, a hurricane protection levee system, and a coastal lifestyle with convenient access to outdoor recreation. For business, La Marque offers prime I-45 frontage, creative incentives, available commercial property, downtown revitalization efforts, and build-to-suit opportunities. Known as the Gateway to the Gulf and the Hub of the Mainland. Visit www.cityoflamarque.gov.