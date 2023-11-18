Early Starts Dominate Hoops Schedule 

As usual, Thanksgiving week begins with a host of early starts for boys and girls basketball, offering fans an opportunity to support their favorite school. Meanwhile, the Texans and Cowboys will look to continue their winning ways as both pursue playoff hopes.

Sunday: Coming off a road win over the Bengals that made them the talk of the NFL during the week, the Texans return home to face the Cardinals beginning at 12:00pm. KHOU11 will have the coverage live.

The Cowboys will look to build on the momentum from last week’s rout of the Giants when they travel to Carolina to face the Panthers starting at 12:00pm. The game will be blacked out locally.

The Rockets continue their swing out west with an 8:30pm date at the Lakers. Space City Home Network will have the game live starting at 8:00pm with the pregame show.

Monday: The girls’ high basketball schedule starts at 10:30am with Cy Lakes at Clear Falls, while state-ranked Clear Brook participates in the Cibolo Steele Tournament. Texas City at South Houston begins at 11:30am, while North Shore at Clear Springs starts at 1:00pm.

Boys’ basketball play begins at 1:00pm with Westbury at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at state-ranked Hitchcock, Houston Lamar at Clear Springs and La Marque at Galveston Ball. Santa Fe at Brazoswood starts at 2:00pm.

In the conclusion of their three-game road trip, the Rockets visit the Warriors beginning at 9:00pm. Space City Home Network starts coverage with the pregame show at 8:30pm.

Tuesday: The boys’ high school basketball schedule will have Galveston Ball at Clear Creek, Fort Bend Bush at Clear Springs, Goose Creek Memorial at Friendswood and La Marque at New Caney West Fork each beginning at 1:00pm, followed by Texas City at Dickinson at 2:00pm.

Meanwhile, the girls’ hoops schedule starts with La Marque at Spring Woods at 10:30am, while Dickinson plays Manvel at the Jamboree Classic held at Yates High School at 11:00am. Clear Falls at Texas City tips at 11:30am, with Clear Springs at North Shore beginning at 12:00pm. Clear Creek at Santa Fe begins at 1:00pm, followed by state-ranked Hitchcock at Houston Wheatley starting at 4:30pm.