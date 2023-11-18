Sunday, November 19, 2023
Early Starts Dominate Hoops Schedule 

by Brandon Williams
As usual, Thanksgiving week begins with a host of early starts for boys and girls basketball, offering fans an opportunity to support their favorite school. Meanwhile, the Texans and Cowboys will look to continue their winning ways as both pursue playoff hopes.

Sunday: Coming off a road win over the Bengals that made them the talk of the NFL during the week, the Texans return home to face the Cardinals beginning at 12:00pm. KHOU11 will have the coverage live.

The Cowboys will look to build on the momentum from last week’s rout of the Giants when they travel to Carolina to face the Panthers starting at 12:00pm. The game will be blacked out locally.

The Rockets continue their swing out west with an 8:30pm date at the Lakers. Space City Home Network will have the game live starting at 8:00pm with the pregame show.

Monday: The girls’ high basketball schedule starts at 10:30am with Cy Lakes at Clear Falls, while state-ranked Clear Brook participates in the Cibolo Steele Tournament. Texas City at South Houston begins at 11:30am, while North Shore at Clear Springs starts at 1:00pm.

Boys’ basketball play begins at 1:00pm with Westbury at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at state-ranked Hitchcock, Houston Lamar at Clear Springs and La Marque at Galveston Ball. Santa Fe at Brazoswood starts at 2:00pm.

In the conclusion of their three-game road trip, the Rockets visit the Warriors beginning at 9:00pm. Space City Home Network starts coverage with the pregame show at 8:30pm.

Tuesday: The boys’ high school basketball schedule will have Galveston Ball at Clear Creek, Fort Bend Bush at Clear Springs, Goose Creek Memorial at Friendswood and La Marque at New Caney West Fork each beginning at 1:00pm, followed by Texas City at Dickinson at 2:00pm.

Meanwhile, the girls’ hoops schedule starts with La Marque at Spring Woods at 10:30am, while Dickinson plays Manvel at the Jamboree Classic held at Yates High School at 11:00am. Clear Falls at Texas City tips at 11:30am, with Clear Springs at North Shore beginning at 12:00pm. Clear Creek at Santa Fe begins at 1:00pm, followed by state-ranked Hitchcock at Houston Wheatley starting at 4:30pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

