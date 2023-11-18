Never Too Late to Achieve a Dream

After nearly 60 years, George Phillips, a Vietnam War veteran, received his high school diploma from Dickinson High School. He left school in 1964 to serve in the Navy. Although Mr. Phillips obtained his GED; he had mentioned more than once to his friend, Mary Jane Musick, that one of his greatest regrets was not receiving a high school diploma.

Musick secretly did her research and figured out a way for him to receive his diploma in a surprise ceremony.

His sacrifice and dedication was honored with a standing ovation and “Pomp and Circumstance.”