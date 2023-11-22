Thursday, November 23, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Heaping Helping of Thanksgiving Weekend Hoops 
Sports

Heaping Helping of Thanksgiving Weekend Hoops 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

With high school football season officially over in Galveston County, the focus turns to basketball, and this weekend offers a loaded slate of high school hoops featuring all three of the area’s state-ranked boys’ and girls’ teams. 

Wednesday: In boys’ basketball, state-ranked Hitchcock visits Texas City at 2:00pm. Meanwhile, in girls’ hoops, state-ranked Clear Brook concludes their two-day tournament at Cibolo Steele.

The Rockets return home to face the Grizzlies beginning at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network will have coverage beginning at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: It’s not Thanksgiving without the Cowboys playing in the afternoon. A tradition that started in 1966 continues when they face the Commanders for the 12th time on Turkey Day. Dallas has a 32-22-1 record on Thanksgiving and will seek to add to that record when they kick off at 3:30pm.

Friday: The final weekend of the college football regular season begins when #7 Texas hosts Texas Tech with a spot in next Saturday’s Big 12 Conference championship game on the line. KTRK13 will have the game live beginning at 6:30pm.

The Rockets host the defending NBA champion Nuggets for a second time this season beginning at 7:00pm. Houston stunned Denver 107-104 on November 12. Space City Home Network will start coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: A busy day of high school boys’ basketball starts at 11:30am when Dickinson collides with Katy Jordan during the Texas Jamboree held at Episcopal High School. La Marque at La Porte tips off at 12:00pm, while Galveston Ball at Brazosport begins at 1:00pm. Santa Fe at Houston Milby begins at 1:30pm, with Clear Creek at North Shore starting at 2:00pm. The day ends where it begins as state-ranked Hitchcock squares off against Houston Episcopal at 7:00pm as the highlight game of the Texas Jamboree.

There are two girls’ high school basketball games on the schedule as La Marque visits Santa Fe at 10:30am, while state-ranked Hitchcock visits Kincaid at 3:30pm.

In college football, Texas A&M at #15 LSU (ESPN), Middle Tennessee State at Sam Houston State (ESPN+), and Houston at Central Florida (FS1) each begin at 11:00am. Florida Atlantic at Rice (ESPN+) starts at 12:00pm.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Santa Fe High School

Student-Athletes Signed their Commitment

Sun Devils Dazzle as League Champs

Santa Fe Cheerleaders Deliver Clean Sweep

FISD Honors HS Water Polo Team

Early Starts Dominate Hoops Schedule 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close