Heaping Helping of Thanksgiving Weekend Hoops 

With high school football season officially over in Galveston County, the focus turns to basketball, and this weekend offers a loaded slate of high school hoops featuring all three of the area’s state-ranked boys’ and girls’ teams.

Wednesday: In boys’ basketball, state-ranked Hitchcock visits Texas City at 2:00pm. Meanwhile, in girls’ hoops, state-ranked Clear Brook concludes their two-day tournament at Cibolo Steele.

The Rockets return home to face the Grizzlies beginning at 7:00pm. Space City Home Network will have coverage beginning at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: It’s not Thanksgiving without the Cowboys playing in the afternoon. A tradition that started in 1966 continues when they face the Commanders for the 12th time on Turkey Day. Dallas has a 32-22-1 record on Thanksgiving and will seek to add to that record when they kick off at 3:30pm.

Friday: The final weekend of the college football regular season begins when #7 Texas hosts Texas Tech with a spot in next Saturday’s Big 12 Conference championship game on the line. KTRK13 will have the game live beginning at 6:30pm.

The Rockets host the defending NBA champion Nuggets for a second time this season beginning at 7:00pm. Houston stunned Denver 107-104 on November 12. Space City Home Network will start coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: A busy day of high school boys’ basketball starts at 11:30am when Dickinson collides with Katy Jordan during the Texas Jamboree held at Episcopal High School. La Marque at La Porte tips off at 12:00pm, while Galveston Ball at Brazosport begins at 1:00pm. Santa Fe at Houston Milby begins at 1:30pm, with Clear Creek at North Shore starting at 2:00pm. The day ends where it begins as state-ranked Hitchcock squares off against Houston Episcopal at 7:00pm as the highlight game of the Texas Jamboree.

There are two girls’ high school basketball games on the schedule as La Marque visits Santa Fe at 10:30am, while state-ranked Hitchcock visits Kincaid at 3:30pm.

In college football, Texas A&M at #15 LSU (ESPN), Middle Tennessee State at Sam Houston State (ESPN+), and Houston at Central Florida (FS1) each begin at 11:00am. Florida Atlantic at Rice (ESPN+) starts at 12:00pm.