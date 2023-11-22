On Thursday, November 16, seven Lady Stings student-athletes signed their commitment to continue their education and playing careers at the college level: Signing were Lady Stings softball players Abigail Agado with Schreiner University, Kassidy Dressman with Weatherford College, Emili Garza with Alvin Community College, Yasmyn Stewart with Grambling State University, Natalia Rojas with Dallas Christian College, and Amiya Villanueva with Galveston College. Lady Stings soccer player Lilly Matranga signed with Texas A&M-Texarkana.
Student-Athletes Signed their Commitment
