Saturday, November 25, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Fishing Forecast
Fishing

Fishing Forecast

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Bolivar: GOOD. 60-65 degrees. Thankfully it should be beautiful fishing weather this weekend. Flounder catches at the Dike for catch and release until December 15. Fishing is on fire pulling in redfish and black drum off the jetties on live shrimp under a cork. Crabs can be caught off the rocks at the jetties. Bull croakers, small speckled trout in the jetties. The surf is good for redfish on the bay side and big black drum and bigger sized speckled trout live shrimp, or cut mullet. Report by Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp. Fishing patterns remain consistent. The surf is holding numbers of black drum, shark, and some big redfish on cut bait or live bait on the bottom. The gulfside of the North Jetty is holding limits of trout, redfish, sheepshead with an occasional bull redfish against the rocks with live shrimp with popping cork. The cuts leading in the bay from ICW holding redfish against shorelines by the rocks. Lots of black drum around Goat Island. Happy Thanksgiving! Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 66-69 degrees. Scott, Tabbs, Burnet, and San Jacinto Bays are holding fair numbers of speckled trout, nice redfish, black drum, and a few big sheepshead. Live shrimp under a cork is working best, but some trout and redfish have been caught on soft plastics. Happy Thanksgiving! Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Redfish can be caught in 2-6 feet of water with live shrimp under a popping cork beneath the pelicans. Trout are schooling on reefs under seagulls biting live shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Sheepshead can be caught off rock in 2-6 feet of water with live shrimp under a popping cork. Black drum are in abundance around rocks and reefs with live shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 65-68 degrees. Scattered speckled trout and redfish under diving gulls in open bay when wind allows. Waders doing the best along protected shorelines near drains and bayous. Happy Thanksgiving! Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperature is 65 degrees and the water clarity is good. Early morning trips have been best with the high tides and strong outgoing tide movement. Points and flats with scattered shell have produced very good catches of trout, redfish, and a few black drum on our artificial lure trips in the 3-4 foot depth range. The fish are where there is nervous bait, so move on when there is not any bait activity. A few birds were working, but did not see as much bird action as the previous week. Shrimp imitation lures with Fish Smack popping corks, with 14-18 inch leaders have still been producing the most bites, as well as Deadly Dudley Terror Tails in Blue Moon Chartreuse on 1/4 and 1/8 ounce jig heads, depending upon wind conditions and water depth. Live shrimp under a popping cork with 20-24 inch leaders have provided plenty of fish fighting action for anglers. The bite should continue to improve as the water cools and the days are getting shorter. Happy Thanksgiving! Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 69 degrees. When the winds allow, Seabrook and Kemah shorelines holding some nice speckled trout and redfish. Decent speckled trout bite inside Moses Lake under diving birds. Good redfish action along protected shorelines inside Moses Lake and in Dickinson bay. Happy Thanksgiving! Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR. 68 degrees. Best catches of fish are coming from Chocolate Bayou and Bay, under the birds and drift fishing over shell reefs. Soft plastics and live shrimp have been effective. Happy Thanksgiving! Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 67 degrees; 0.07 feet above pool. White bass are in 6-10 feet of water on soft plastics, and trolling with divers and pets spoons no. 12 with a yellow tail in the morning. White bass are becoming more active in the evening. Largemouth bass are in mouths of creeks going into the main lake on wind blown points in 3-10 feet of water using a Pumpkin dark green grub on a ⅛ ounce shaky head. Catfish are grouping up on bridges and bulkheads biting shad, or juglines at night. Gar are in the creeks on shad under a cork with 4½ foot leader. Crappie are biting in 8-16 feet of water using imitation shad jigs in the East Fork. Happy Thanksgiving! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: FAIR. 69 degrees. Before I begin, I want to wish all of you a very blessed Thanksgiving. Texas City Dike catches are best at night for bull redfish and oversized black drum using live halved crabs and cut mullet. Galveston jetties producing bull redfish, slot redfish, a few oversized black drum, keeper drum, along with some nice sheepshead. Happy Thanksgiving! Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Fishing Forecast

Fishing Forecast

Fishing Forecast

Fishing Forecast

Fishing Forecast

Fishing Forecast

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close