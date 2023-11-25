Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 60-65 degrees. Thankfully it should be beautiful fishing weather this weekend. Flounder catches at the Dike for catch and release until December 15. Fishing is on fire pulling in redfish and black drum off the jetties on live shrimp under a cork. Crabs can be caught off the rocks at the jetties. Bull croakers, small speckled trout in the jetties. The surf is good for redfish on the bay side and big black drum and bigger sized speckled trout live shrimp, or cut mullet. Report by Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp. Fishing patterns remain consistent. The surf is holding numbers of black drum, shark, and some big redfish on cut bait or live bait on the bottom. The gulfside of the North Jetty is holding limits of trout, redfish, sheepshead with an occasional bull redfish against the rocks with live shrimp with popping cork. The cuts leading in the bay from ICW holding redfish against shorelines by the rocks. Lots of black drum around Goat Island. Happy Thanksgiving! Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 66-69 degrees. Scott, Tabbs, Burnet, and San Jacinto Bays are holding fair numbers of speckled trout, nice redfish, black drum, and a few big sheepshead. Live shrimp under a cork is working best, but some trout and redfish have been caught on soft plastics. Happy Thanksgiving! Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Redfish can be caught in 2-6 feet of water with live shrimp under a popping cork beneath the pelicans. Trout are schooling on reefs under seagulls biting live shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Sheepshead can be caught off rock in 2-6 feet of water with live shrimp under a popping cork. Black drum are in abundance around rocks and reefs with live shrimp under a popping cork or soft plastics. Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 65-68 degrees. Scattered speckled trout and redfish under diving gulls in open bay when wind allows. Waders doing the best along protected shorelines near drains and bayous. Happy Thanksgiving! Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter. Surface water temperature is 65 degrees and the water clarity is good. Early morning trips have been best with the high tides and strong outgoing tide movement. Points and flats with scattered shell have produced very good catches of trout, redfish, and a few black drum on our artificial lure trips in the 3-4 foot depth range. The fish are where there is nervous bait, so move on when there is not any bait activity. A few birds were working, but did not see as much bird action as the previous week. Shrimp imitation lures with Fish Smack popping corks, with 14-18 inch leaders have still been producing the most bites, as well as Deadly Dudley Terror Tails in Blue Moon Chartreuse on 1/4 and 1/8 ounce jig heads, depending upon wind conditions and water depth. Live shrimp under a popping cork with 20-24 inch leaders have provided plenty of fish fighting action for anglers. The bite should continue to improve as the water cools and the days are getting shorter. Happy Thanksgiving! Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Services, LLC.

Galveston Bay: FAIR. 69 degrees. When the winds allow, Seabrook and Kemah shorelines holding some nice speckled trout and redfish. Decent speckled trout bite inside Moses Lake under diving birds. Good redfish action along protected shorelines inside Moses Lake and in Dickinson bay. Happy Thanksgiving! Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR. 68 degrees. Best catches of fish are coming from Chocolate Bayou and Bay, under the birds and drift fishing over shell reefs. Soft plastics and live shrimp have been effective. Happy Thanksgiving! Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: FAIR. Water slightly stained; 67 degrees; 0.07 feet above pool. White bass are in 6-10 feet of water on soft plastics, and trolling with divers and pets spoons no. 12 with a yellow tail in the morning. White bass are becoming more active in the evening. Largemouth bass are in mouths of creeks going into the main lake on wind blown points in 3-10 feet of water using a Pumpkin dark green grub on a ⅛ ounce shaky head. Catfish are grouping up on bridges and bulkheads biting shad, or juglines at night. Gar are in the creeks on shad under a cork with 4½ foot leader. Crappie are biting in 8-16 feet of water using imitation shad jigs in the East Fork. Happy Thanksgiving! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: FAIR. 69 degrees. Before I begin, I want to wish all of you a very blessed Thanksgiving. Texas City Dike catches are best at night for bull redfish and oversized black drum using live halved crabs and cut mullet. Galveston jetties producing bull redfish, slot redfish, a few oversized black drum, keeper drum, along with some nice sheepshead. Happy Thanksgiving! Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.