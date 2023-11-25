Saturday, November 25, 2023
Texans Playing Games That Matter  

by Brandon Williams
The surprising Texans have a chance to really shake up the road to the Super Bowl if they pull out a win over the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. Houston won the first meeting when they rolled to a 37-17 victory at Jacksonville on September 24, and a win here would give them the all-important tiebreaker should the teams end the regular season with similar records.

Sunday: In perhaps the biggest game the franchise has played since losing in the 2019 AFC Divisional Round, the Texans host the Jaguars at 12:00pm. Houston could gain control of the AFC South Division while enhancing their playoff hopes as well. KHOU11 will have the game live.

Monday: The evening’s lone boys’ basketball game will have Galveston O’Connell at Santa Fe beginning at 6:30pm.

Texas City’s boys’ golf team will host a meet at Bayou Golf Club.

Tuesday: The boys’ high school basketball schedule tips off at 7:00pm with Clear Brook at Angleton, Clear Creek at Channelvie6, Clear Falls at Deer Park, Clear Springs at Katy Jordan, C.E. King at Dickinson, Friendswood at Brazoswood, Houston Westbury at Galveston Ball,  South Houston at state-ranked Hitchcock, La Marque at Houston Waltrip and Fort Bend Marshall at Texas City.

In girls’ hoops, Summer Creek at state-ranked Clear Brook, Clear Creek at Alvin, Deer Park at Clear Falls, Pasadena Dobie at Clear Springs, Dickinson at Bellaire, Kingwood Park at Friendswood, and Santa Fe at Houston Davis each tip off at 7:00pm.

Clear Brook and Clear Creek will be among the boys’ golf teams competing at Country Place Golf Club in Pearland for a one-day event.

The Rockets begin a three-game road trip with a 7:00pm date at the Mavericks. Space City Home Network will start coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

