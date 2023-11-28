“HOLIDAY IN THE PARK” SET FOR DECEMBER 1-3 IN LEAGUE PARK

By Richard Tew/Correspondent for The Post Newspaper

Holiday in the Park, an institution for League City-area residents for 26 years, is set to kick-off this Friday December 1 and run through Sunday December 3 in League Park, located at 512 2nd St.

This year’s event (free to the public) is themed “Bringing Magic to Main Street” and is hosted by the League City Proud Organization. It will feature various events including four parades: The Grand Night Parade, the children’s parade, the extraordinary individuals parade (new for 2023) and the pet parade.

Entertainment throughout the three day family-friendly event includes local musicians, dancers, performers and vendors.

The Grade Night Parade starts with the line up at 4 p.m. with the parade starting Saturday evening at 6 p.m. It will traverse FM 518 starting near Kilgore’s Clear Lake Lumber and ending at League Park.

According to League City Proud board member Ange Mertens, this year’s grand marshals are John and Paula Towner. League City Proud honorees include: H..I and Jeanne Carlson, Gene and Sheryl Stevens, Dennis and Judy Ruhl, Roslyn Accomando, Dee Scott and the Henry and Hank Dugie Family.

Learn more about Holiday in the Park at www.leaguecityproud.com.

Photo cutline: League Park will play host to Holiday in the Park December 1-3. Photo by Richard Tew/The Post Newspaper.