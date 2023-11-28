Wednesday, November 29, 2023
“HOLIDAY IN THE PARK” SET FOR DECEMBER 1-3 IN LEAGUE PARK

by Brandon Williams
By Richard Tew/Correspondent for The Post Newspaper

Holiday in the Park, an institution for League City-area residents for 26 years, is set to kick-off this Friday December 1 and run through Sunday December 3 in League Park, located at 512 2nd St.

This year’s event (free to the public) is themed “Bringing Magic to Main Street” and is hosted by the League City Proud Organization. It will feature various events including four parades: The Grand Night Parade, the children’s parade, the extraordinary individuals parade (new for 2023) and the pet parade.

Entertainment throughout the three day family-friendly event includes local musicians, dancers, performers and vendors.

The Grade Night Parade starts with the line up at 4 p.m. with the parade starting Saturday evening at 6 p.m. It will traverse FM 518 starting near Kilgore’s Clear Lake Lumber and ending at League Park.

According to League City Proud board member Ange Mertens, this year’s grand marshals are John and Paula Towner. League City Proud honorees include: H..I and Jeanne Carlson, Gene and Sheryl Stevens, Dennis and Judy Ruhl, Roslyn Accomando, Dee Scott and the Henry and Hank Dugie Family.

Learn more about Holiday in the Park at www.leaguecityproud.com.

Photo cutline: League Park will play host to Holiday in the Park December 1-3.  Photo by Richard Tew/The Post Newspaper.

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

