Kruger-Carlisle Tourney Highlights Weekend

The beginning of December means the annual Kruger-Carlisle boys basketball tournament gets underway as a host of local teams continue their process toward starting district play, which begins later this month.

Wednesday: For the third time in the early portion of the season, the Rockets face the Nuggets, only this time in Denver. Space City Home Network will begin coverage at 7:30pm with the pregame show, leading into the tipoff just after 8:00pm.

Thursday: The highlight of the boys’ basketball tournament-filled weekend is the annual Kruger-Carlisle Tournament that will include each of the five Clear Creek ISD high schools along with Galveston Ball and Texas City. La Marque will compete at the Nederland Tournament, while Santa Fe travels to take part in the South San Antonio Tournament.

In girls’ basketball tournament play, Clear Creek will take part in the Katy ISD Tournament, with Clear Springs at the Deer Park Tournament. Friendswood, Galveston Ball, La Marque and Santa Fe will each be at the Pasadena Tournament, while Texas City is at the Houston ISD Tournament.

Friday: Barbers Hill hosts its annual Gulf Coast Classic, with the Dickinson girls’ basketball team and the Friendswood boys’ basketball team each taking part.

In swimming, Clear Creek will take part in the New Caney Invite, while Clear Springs’ dive team competes in the Atascocita Dive Invitational.

Saturday: The Big 12 championship and and potential berth in the College Football Playoff awaits #7 Texas when they square off against #20 Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 11:00am. KTRK13 will have the game live.

Prairie View meets Florida A&M University for the SWAC championship at 3:00pm. ESPN2 will be airing the game live.